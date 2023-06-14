We Can’t Have a Green Revolution Without Fixing Our Electric Grid

Despite the vast wealth utility holding companies had generated, some 90 percent of rural homes still didn’t have power by the time the Great Depression took hold—utilities couldn’t find a way to make a profit, and didn’t think rural families would either use much electricity or pay their bills. Making matters worse was the fact that these fortunes were built on a financial house of cards. The bottom finally fell out in the early 1930s, when tycoon Samuel Insull’s $3 billion, 32-state-spanning holding company empire wiped out its 600,000 shareholders. Beyond losses for financiers were those borne by “thousands and thousands” of middle and working class people, Time wrote at the time who had invested their life savings in Insull on the promise of “good safe and sound investment.”

It wasn’t a foregone conclusion that for-profit companies like Insull’s would dominate electricity in the U.S. The bargain that for-profit providers struck with regulators for their monopolies also served to outmaneuver the thousands of publicly-owned municipal utilities that had sprung up in places where for-profit lines wouldn’t go. With Insull himself now one of the most hated men in the country, public power had an opportunity to gain new ground.



The same year that the Insull empire collapsed, Franklin Delano Roosevelt campaigned on fighting “evil” utility barons, extolling the virtues of publicly-owned power as an alternative to the private sector. Public power, he said on the stump in 1932, “will be forever a national yardstick to prevent extortion against the public and to encourage the wider use of that servant of the people — electric power.”