We Can’t Have a Green Revolution Without Fixing Our Electric Grid

First, some clarification: The U.S. electric grid doesn’t actually exist as we think it does, as a whole entity spanning the entire country or with any one group of people calling the shots. The New York Times this week took a look at how the nation’s electricity delivery system is not ready for the mass overhaul that getting off fossil fuels will require. The piece’s extensive maps document how and where electricity travels, highlighting how what we think of as “the grid” is simply a hodgepodge of infrastructure that moves electrons.

In a literal sense, as the Times explained, there are three separate grids—sets of interconnected power lines—that keep lights on in the continental U.S.: one for the East, one for the West, and another for Texas. This basic setup isn’t just a messy accident but reflects the ideological battles that defined much of the early history of electricity.



The country’s network of transmission lines—carrying high voltages over long distances—began to take shape largely after World War II. “We live in the wake of a very strange organization of state capacity in the immediate postwar years,” said New York University historian Andrew Needham, who researches the history of electricity in the U.S.