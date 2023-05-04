Green New Deal Advocates Just Won Big in New York. Here’s How They Did It.

Getting the best possible version of the BPRA was a battle in its own right. Campaigners fought to revive elements of the BPRA Hochul’s office had proposed nixing in her earlier “BPRA lite” proposal. Elements from the original BPRA proposal rescued in negotiations include labor protections written by New York’s AFL-CIO that preserve existing collective bargaining agreements for NYPA workers, and prevailing wage provisions for all projects that apply to contractors and subcontractors. Under the bill, as well, NYPA will dispense $25 million to the Department of Labor for training programs for the renewable energy workforce via a newly established Office of Just Transition. “This has the potential to fundamentally lift working conditions for the entire renewable energy sector for the state of New York,” said Patrick Robbins, coordinator of the New York Energy Democracy Alliance, which is part of the Public Power NY Coalition.

Another key factor in BPRA’s ability to make it over the finish line this year was the Inflation Reduction Act, which passed Congress last summer. That came between the bill’s near-win last year—after it passed the Senate, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie refused to bring it to a vote there before the legislative session ended—and this year’s victory. Thanks to the IRA’s changes in how investment and production tax credits are structured, NYPA and other public power providers can now take advantage of expanded incentives for wind and solar development. Before, those tax breaks were only available to private developers with massive tax liability, which excluded even major private sector developers. What’s been cited by Republicans as cause for alarm about the IRA—that it could disperse some $1 trillion—is great news for NYPA: there are no hard limits on how much federal support they can get to build renewables. Mamdani called the IRA “an important tool for us articulating the urgency of the BPRA,” noting that it creates “new streams of funding that could be used for NYPA. By not passing BPRA we were leaving money on the table.”

Federal climate spending, that is, sweetened the pitch for New York policymakers only because campaigners urged them to take full advantage of it. Acting NYPA President and CEO Justin Driscoll spoke out against BPRA last summer, citing the institution’s inability (at the time) to take advantage of federal tax credits among several other reasons. The measure’s supporters still worry he could pose a barrier to implementation; a proposal to reform NYPA by expanding its board to include labor and community representation was cut from the final version. “The passage of this bill is the culmination of years of work by organizers on the ground,” Robbins told me. “The IRA contains mostly market incentives for building out renewable energy. That’s good and important, but without policy change to drive this then you’re not going to get anything done.”