I’m an Asian American Helped by Affirmative Action. The Supreme Court Shouldn’t End It.

Students for Fair Admissions, or SFFA, an anti–affirmative action organization founded by political activist Edward Blum, believes exactly that. In its case before the Supreme Court, SFFA v. Harvard, SFFA claims that Harvard University discriminates against Asian American applicants by rating them lower in certain personal traits—having less “leadership ability” than other students, for example. Harvard uses the ratings to balance its incoming class by race, the argument goes, which means that Asian Americans are consistently underrepresented relative to other racial groups. In 2019, a federal district court found no evidence of Harvard discriminating against Asian Americans.

An SFFA victory would threaten not only affirmative action but also the use of race in any official capacity at every college and university in the United States receiving federal funding. (SFFA is also suing the University of North Carolina on similar grounds.) What’s at stake is not only an official commitment to campus diversity and leveling the playing field, but a more fundamental interest: the power to see race as group identity in historical terms.

I went to Michigan to do just that, training to become an English professor specializing in Asian American literature among peers and mentors who were also Asian American. The premise behind my fellowship, after all, was that systemic racism overrepresented white students in most fields of study at the time. The premise behind SFFA’s position, on the other hand, is that Asian Americans should be even more overrepresented in elite institutions than they are now.