I’m an Asian American Helped by Affirmative Action. The Supreme Court Shouldn’t End It.

The historical case for affirmative action has been on life support since 1978, when, in California v. Bakke, the Court stipulated that the policy’s rationale must be diversity, not racial remediation. Allan Bakke, a white man, began the colorblind process of stripping white racial identity of historical meaning, envisioning it as simply a skin color among skin colors. SFFA is now asking the Court to finish what it started by overturning multiple precedents—including Grutter v. Bollinger (2003), fought over the University of Michigan’s admissions policy—to force Harvard to stop asking for the race of its applicants altogether.

Only by ignoring the legacy of state-sponsored racism does SFFA’s take on affirmative action make sense, but that is where the justices appear to be headed. In its brief to the Court, SFFA conspicuously quotes Chief Justice John Roberts’s own words. Twice. They are taken from Parents v. Seattle (2007), a case involving the allocation of students by race in public schools. “The way to stop discrimination on the basis of race,” Roberts famously wrote in his opinion, “is to stop discriminating on the basis of race.” By ruling against integrating the school districts, Roberts made clear his preference for colorblind approaches to inequality.

Roberts regards race as an invidious distinction whose time has passed rather than as a living idea that can build group identity and solidarity. In his oral argument defending Harvard, attorney Seth Waxman compared the “tip” a student’s race might confer to what an accomplished oboe player might get in any given year. Roberts replied, “We did not fight a Civil War about oboe players. We did fight a Civil War to eliminate racial discrimination.” Roberts conflates race consciousness with racial discrimination. To see race and act, he implies, is to perpetuate racism.