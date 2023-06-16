Yet Another Golf Scandal: The Woefully Undertaxed Site of This Year’s U.S. Open

From the start, the L.A. Country Club limited its membership to Christian white males. That wasn’t particularly unusual in 1911. But it certainly was by the time the club finally started easing up on that rule—in the late 1970s. The first two Jews were admitted in 1977, the first African American in 1991. Until quite recently, the club also refused to admit show people, who started displacing oilmen as the West Side’s propertied class in the 1910s. That prompted male Jewish golfers in the entertainment industry to create Hillcrest Country Club around 1920.

It shouldn’t make economic sense for the L.A. Country Club to still exist, given what you’d expect it to pay in property taxes—it’s less than a mile down Wilshire Boulevard from downtown Beverly Hills. Property tax appraisals are calculated based on something called “the highest and best use,” meaning that use which yields the greatest monetary benefit given the size and location of the property. The highest and best use of 313 acres straddling Beverly Hills (median home sale: $3.6 million) and Holmby Hills (median home sale: $5.7 million) is pretty obviously not a golf course. Not even a golf course that costs a king’s ransom to join; according to the online sports newspaper Diario AS, initiation fees range from $300,000 to $500,000, and annual dues from $20,000 to $30,000.



Nobody really knows how much the land the L.A. Country Club sits atop is worth, because you can’t identify any of what a realtor would call “comparables.” But Malcolm Gladwell has suggested $9 billion, which, according to the L.A. Weekly, means the L.A. Country Club should be paying $60 to $90 million each year in property taxes. Instead, it pays about $300,000, according to an article posted Thursday by Ben Orbison on Defector. Aficionados of the celebrated nineteenth-century American reformer* Henry George (“tax land, not improvements”) will recognize this as that great man’s worst nightmare.