The PGA Bends the Knee to Saudi Arabia

In September, in filing a countersuit against LIV golf as part of the two organizations’ litigation storm, the PGA accused Saudi Arabia of offering its players “astronomical sums of money … to use the LIV Players and the game of golf to sportswash the recent history of Saudi atrocities.” Those atrocities included the brutal murder and dismemberment of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi and Saudi Arabia’s pivotal role in the yearslong blockade of Yemen, which resulted in mass starvation and death. As part of the suits and countersuits, Saudi Arabia itself acknowledged that its Public Investment Fund, or PIF, the vehicle it had been using to acquire sports teams, was in fact an arm of the state—a direct contradiction of claims it made while purchasing the English Premier League club Newcastle United.



It gets worse. While it publicly saber-rattled about morality, the PGA also worked to convince its biggest stars to stick with it—turning down humongous payouts in the process. (Mickelson received a reported $200 million from LIV.) But on Tuesday, it essentially folded the league into LIV: The PGA is basically just LIV now, with the PIF’s governor chairing the new golf conglomeration. Except the stars it convinced to stay out of loyalty—and to publicly back the league to the hilt—didn’t get paid. Monahan and his ilk will rake money in, however. The league, moreover, reportedly didn’t communicate with the players it had deployed as human shields while negotiating the merger. (Monahan is scheduled to meet with the players later Tuesday.)

“PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan co-opted the 9/11 community last year in the PGA’s unequivocal agreement that the Saudi LIV project was nothing more than sportswashing of Saudi Arabia’s reputation,” Terry Strada, national chair of 9/11 Families United, said in a statement Tuesday. “But now the PGA and Monahan appear to have become just more paid Saudi shills, taking billions of dollars to cleanse the Saudi reputation so that Americans and the world will forget how the Kingdom spent their billions of dollars before 9/11 to fund terrorism, spread their vitriolic hatred, and finance al Qaeda and the murder of our loved ones. Make no mistake—we will never forget.”