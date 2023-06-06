The PGA Bends the Knee to Saudi Arabia

In the end, Saudi Arabia gets everything it wanted. It started LIV to take over global golf and that’s what it is doing. Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the PIF governor-turned-chairman of the still-unnamed new golf cartel, is suddenly the sport’s most powerful figure—one who has close ties with Saudi Arabia’s authoritarian crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, and also chairs both Newcastle United and Aramco. This is a profound coup for Saudi Arabia, which has invested heavily in sports as a means of salvaging its global reputation. In addition to golf and Newcastle United, its domestic league currently employs Cristiano Ronaldo—and there is a strong possibility that he will be joined by his primary rival, Lionel Messi, and former teammate, Karim Benzema, in the coming months.



It’s hard to imagine that they’ll stop here, either. The Saudi soccer league clearly aims to take its place among in the European hierarchy and there’s no reason to believe that it couldn’t. One could easily imagine Riyadh hosting the first Champions League final held outside of Europe—or even of the Saudi Professional League being included as part of the Champions League in the not too distant future. The lesson of the LIV-PGA debacle is that these leagues will ultimately bend to whoever has the most money—and that is clearly Saudi Arabia.



It’s worth underlining why Saudi Arabia is doing this: Its global reputation is deservedly tarnished. It’s doing this because it has rightfully been criticized for its brutal foreign policy and for subjugating women, religious minorities, and LGBTQ people. It’s doing this because it sees sports as both a shield and a means of engagement with the rest of the world. Owning golf—which, again, Saudi Arabia effectively now does—forces the world to engage with the kingdom, whether it wants to or not. It’s a bloody tentacle and once it’s there, it’s hard to dislodge.

