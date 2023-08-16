Inside the Big Business of Blood

Meanwhile, because IVIG can be lucrative both for the industry that makes it and for healthcare providers that administer it, it is no doubt overused at times: for some diseases, IVIG has unambiguous and lifesaving benefits, but it has long been employed in clinical scenarios where evidence is lacking. “Much of its use is for off-label indications for which there is minimal evidence of efficacy,” one 2018 study noted. “In nearly all descriptive studies examining prescribing practices in hospitals, off-label use is unexpectedly high and inappropriate use constitutes a significant portion of total IVIG infusions.”

How plasma is used, and how it is procured, are linked: as long as plasma is sold by pharmaceutical companies, it will be difficult to move toward a system on voluntary donations. The global trade in plasma-based pharmaceuticals by for-profit companies for IVIG alone is valued at $19 billion. Who wants to volunteer their time and body to generate profits for a pharmaceutical firm? (Giving plasma, after all, is more onerous and time consuming compared to the usual procedure of blood donation). The very essence of voluntary blood procurement—what Titmuss called the “gift donation”—is that it is an altruistic act embedded within a broader egalitarian infrastructure and ethos of medical care. We donate blood to help an anonymous fellow-patient in need, not to expand some business’ balance sheet.

Titmuss argued for voluntary donation on the grounds of quality control, efficiency, and fairness—but there was also a political and, arguably, sentimental element to his argument. “Socialism,” he wrote, “is also about giving,” whereas “the commercialization of blood … represses the expression of altruism…” We know that this impulse is real and potent—it has been sufficient, after all, to supply every unit of red blood cells or platelets I have ever prescribed in the ICU, saving the lives of many of my patients. To restore, indeed expand that impulse, we would first need to decommodify blood products themselves, bringing the production and ownership of plasma-products to the public sphere. Then, and maybe only then, might the “gift relationship” replace cash payment as the basis for the giving of plasma.