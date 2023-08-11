Sinéad O’Connor Remained True to Herself at All Costs

She managed to preserve a quality of vulnerability and openness to the world’s sorrows that often does not withstand the exposure of the spotlight or the scrutiny of the public.

And, indeed, from the beginning of O’Connor’s career to the end, she refused to be branded in terms of cultural norms regarding gender and celebrity—when it would have been easy for her to go along with the machinery of fame and cave in to the demands that she prettify her image, exchanging her Doc Marten boots, leather jackets, and sheared-off hair for high heels, short skirts, and long locks. What she managed to preserve, I’d suggest, was a quality of vulnerability and openness to the world’s sorrows that often, in performers who reach her level of success, does not withstand the exposure of the spotlight or the scrutiny of the public. One thinks of Amy Winehouse in a similar way, although her career was cut too short for us to know whether she would have developed more of a skin as time went on.

But O’Connor was not merely someone whose music seemed to emerge directly out of her turbulent experience, unmediated by gimmicks or the urge to play to her audience. Her 1990 rendition of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U,” the lead single on her second studio album, I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got, catapulted her to fame at the tender age of 23 and became the number one single worldwide. The five minutes and 10 seconds of an unexceptional song that O’Connor transformed into an indelible ballad was accompanied by an MTV video shot in a park in Paris, and featured an extreme close-up of her quite astonishingly beautiful face, framed by a black turtleneck.

The video highlighted the technical skills she had at her command well beyond the emotional resonance of her voice. There was the matter of her pacing, for instance—the way she landed, suddenly and briefly, on the word “to” in the line “nothing compares to you,” rather than drawing it out. There was the range, the effortless jumping around octaves, and the subtle but discernible Gallic lilt, lending centuries of yearning to her bell-like clarity. She seemed to have a visceral understanding of when to push her voice to something close to a yell or scream and when to pull it back into a more intimate, whispery timbre. Her performance seemed both effortless and ardent, imbuing the song with wistfulness at one moment and anger the next. Two tears trailed down her cheeks near the end; in another singer, they might have struck one as calculated, but in O’Connor’s case they seemed all too real. (In an extraordinarily candid interview she did with Dr. Phil in 2017, she said that the tears were for the mother who abused her.) Still, try as one might to parse the impact of “Nothing Compares 2 U,” its power has much to do with O’Connor’s ability to make the pain in the song stand for more than itself, to render it an elegy for all our losses.