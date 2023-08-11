Sinéad O’Connor Remained True to Herself at All Costs

When she was 13, O’Connor went to live with her father, whom she praises for his “impressive and inspiring humility,” although she is never comfortable being around him and writes that his voice “sounds sad … when he sings in the bathroom in the mornings”; she describes her stepmother, Viola, as “the sweetest person on earth.” This living arrangement lasted less than a year because of O’Connor’s shoplifting (which she learned from her mother, who would take money from the collection plate when it was passed around in church) and generally truant behavior, such as skipping school. She was sent for 18 months to An Grianàn, a sort of rehab-cum-training center run by nuns that had once housed one of Dublin’s infamous Magdalene laundries, where unwed pregnant girls, who had often been raped by pillars of society, including priests, were sent for life. “I think all the girls are here,” she observed in Rememberings, “because their families don’t want them.” The girls included a 12-year-old with a crooked hip and a 22-year-old who shuffled about in slippers and “slightly talks to herself, like old women do.” Along with lessons in English and math, they were taught typing in preparation for office jobs.

O’Connor escaped several times from An Grianàn, and started singing at talent shows in Dublin hotels. Music was her haven in her childhood, ever since her father sang “Scarlet Ribbons” to her as a very young girl; her mother had a huge, genre-spanning collection of records, and O’Connor fell in love with Bob Dylan. The last time she escaped she was sent to sleep in the institution’s hospice, where bedbound patients called out futilely for help. A compassionate nun, Sister Margaret, bought O’Connor an acoustic steel-ring guitar and hired a teacher to show her how to play, thereby paving the road to her future. This same nun also tried to help her get over her traumatic experience with her mother by holding her and singing to her. “I’d never say a word,” O’Connor writes, “just cry totally silent and red-faced, big buckets.”

O’Connor’s rise from there on in was, as they say, meteoric. She co-wrote her first song with a band called Tua Nua that combined traditional Irish music with rock and modern folk, and she went on to join another band called Ton Ton Macoute. Her singing and stage presence were noticed, and on the basis of four demos, three of which were eventually included on her first studio album, The Lion and the Cobra—the title was taken from Psalm 91:13—she was signed by Ensign in 1985. In between, she co-wrote the lyrics of “Heroine” with U2’s guitarist for the soundtrack of the film Captive, but in her characteristic outspoken fashion declared that U2’s music was “bombastic.” Her album was released a mere two years later, in 1987, and earned her a Best Female Rock Vocal Performance Grammy nomination.