What the Hell Happened to Biden’s Human Rights Agenda?

India offers one of the most stunning examples. Biden has invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House, where he will be feted with a state dinner this Thursday. Modi’s ongoing efforts to impose an ultranationalist Hindu-led majoritarianism on the country are well known. The Washington Post’s Rana Ayyub recently reported that, under Modi’s rule, “India is not a healthy democracy” and has been “systematically oppressing, marginalizing, and inciting hatred toward its 220-million Muslim minority. This campaign has been slowly gathering momentum over the years and has reached new levels of intensity today.”



Further underscoring the administration’s de-prioritization of human rights, two and a half years into his presidency, Biden’s State Department still does not have an Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor, the top official for global human rights and democracy efforts. Having nominated one of Washington’s leading human rights champions, Sarah Margon, for the role, and standing by as she bravely endured a grueling series of interrogations, the administration eventually folded in the face of Republican obstruction and withdrew her nomination. Human rights activists around the world took note. So did human rights violators.



To be fair, the Biden administration has shown that it can act, as opposed to just speak, boldly on human rights–when abuses are perpetrated by adversaries and taking a stand comports with larger objectives. China, Russia, and Iran are regularly targeted by entirely justified criticism for their repression. But the general approach seems to be that the United States will support human rights only when all the strategic incentives line up correctly and won’t create domestic political headaches. Ultimately, this approach undermines the cause of human rights globally, as it shows everyone – friends and enemies alike–that human rights criticism is just one more cudgel to be wielded against governments the United States currently doesn’t like while giving a pass to governments it currently does. This doesn’t reinforce human rights norms; it reinforces the selectivity of those norms. If we want to know why much of the global south remains skeptical of the United States’ claim to be supporting democracy against authoritarianism in Ukraine, we can start here.

