What the Hell Happened to Biden’s Human Rights Agenda?

As president, Donald Trump made no secret of his admiration for repressive rulers around the world. Joe Biden campaigned on a promise to change that. He regularly criticized Donald Trump’s silence about repressive regimes and promised that a Biden administration would “hold to account those who perpetrate human rights abuses.” Since taking office he has repeated the refrain that “human rights will be the center of our foreign policy.”
Not only has Biden not honored this promise; day by day, his administration seems to be moving farther and farther from it. The reason for it is simple: Great power competition. Having defined its foreign policy entirely through the lens of competition and potential future conflict with China, the Biden administration sees relationships with repressive regimes as valuable assets to be preserved, no matter how odious their repression and undemocratic their rule.
Having promised to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” for its devastating war in Yemen and its assassination of Washington Post journalist and regime critic Jamal Khashoggi, among many other abuses, Biden reversed course shortly after taking office. The reversal culminated in his July 2022 trip to Saudi Arabia and has continued multiple visits by senior administration officials since then, despite ongoing repression. Biden’s promise to impose consequences for the Saudi government’s cut in oil production in October 2022 came to nothing.
In Israel-Palestine, the administration has steadfastly refused to uphold international law, or even to acknowledge that it is being violated on a daily basis. Meanwhile, Israel has steadily consolidated its control over territories it occupied in 1967 and corralled Palestinians into a set of disconnected bantustans, as government-backed Israeli settlers carry out waves of terror attacks against Palestinians, including a February raid on a Palestinian village that an Israeli officer referred to as a “pogrom.” The administration’s response has been to all this, with few exceptions, has been silence. Its initial declaration that there must be “accountability” for the May 2022 killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by an Israeli soldier has been forgotten, despite evidence that it was intentional. Like Khashoggi, another murder that must be swept under the rug so as not to disturb the partnership.
In the Philippines, the administration went forward with arms sales in early 2021 despite the former Duterte government’s atrocious and well-documented record of human rights abuses, suppression of dissent, and an extremely violent “war on drugs.” This approach has continued under the new administration of Ferdinand Marcos, Jr, despite a report that the number of killings committed in the context of the “war on drugs” rose after the new administration took office.
India offers one of the most stunning examples. Biden has invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House, where he will be feted with a state dinner this Thursday. Modi’s ongoing efforts to impose an ultranationalist Hindu-led majoritarianism on the country are well known. The Washington Post’s Rana Ayyub recently reported that, under Modi’s rule, “India is not a healthy democracy” and has been “systematically oppressing, marginalizing, and inciting hatred toward its 220-million Muslim minority. This campaign has been slowly gathering momentum over the years and has reached new levels of intensity today.”
Further underscoring the administration’s de-prioritization of human rights, two and a half years into his presidency, Biden’s State Department still does not have an Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor, the top official for global human rights and democracy efforts. Having nominated one of Washington’s leading human rights champions, Sarah Margon, for the role, and standing by as she bravely endured a grueling series of interrogations, the administration eventually folded in the face of Republican obstruction and withdrew her nomination. Human rights activists around the world took note. So did human rights violators.
To be fair, the Biden administration has shown that it can act, as opposed to just speak, boldly on human rights–when abuses are perpetrated by adversaries and taking a stand comports with larger objectives. China, Russia, and Iran are regularly targeted by entirely justified criticism for their repression. But the general approach seems to be that the United States will support human rights only when all the strategic incentives line up correctly and won’t create domestic political headaches. Ultimately, this approach undermines the cause of human rights globally, as it shows everyone – friends and enemies alike–that human rights criticism is just one more cudgel to be wielded against governments the United States currently doesn’t like while giving a pass to governments it currently does. This doesn’t reinforce human rights norms; it reinforces the selectivity of those norms. If we want to know why much of the global south remains skeptical of the United States’ claim to be supporting democracy against authoritarianism in Ukraine, we can start here.
This is not to say the cupboard is completely bare. The restrictions on government use of spyware announced in March were a good step toward limiting the proliferation of cyber-tools used against civil and human rights activists around the world. The administration’s global economic strategy, articulated in a May speech by National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, marks a long overdue break from corporate-dictated market orthodoxy. This could create enormous opportunities for confronting inequality, boosting cooperation, and advancing labor rights both at home and around the world. But those opportunities will be squandered if our entire foreign policy continues to be refracted through the lens of great power conflict, whose logic dictates the constant downplaying of abuses by valued partners.
The reality is that the United States sometimes must work with imperfect, even awful governments. There’s always going to be a difference, even a measure of hypocrisy, in how the U.S. approaches relationships with friendly versus unfriendly states. But there’s an enormous space between stewarding relationships to achieve those goals and the full embrace of state dinners and endless arms sales we’re seeing now.
We should also note that depending on repressive partners to deliver security isn’t new thinking for a new era. We spent the entire Cold War doing it. The costs of those policies were largely hidden from the American people, but they are not forgotten in the countries and communities where the violence of U.S.-Soviet competition played out. That history continues to bedevil U.S. efforts to build relationships in the global south. Doubling down behind repressive partners is simply repeating the mistakes of the past.
There is still time for the administration to change course and better honor Biden’s commitment. The United States can compete while taking a consistent stand behind human rights—indeed, doing so will help us compete even more effectively by drawing in partners with a shared interest in building a global system based on international law, not raw power. The last decades have shown definitively that the United States cannot transform regimes by a wave of the hand, but it can be a greater force for genuine human security and dignity based on the understanding that our security is inextricably bound up with the security of people and communities around the world. If Biden officials are not able to do that, the next best thing they can do is stop claiming that human rights are at the center of U.S. foreign policy. Because everyone can see that it’s not true.