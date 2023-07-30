How the Media Lost the Traffic War to Facebook and Google

How did it make this work? At the peak of BuzzFeed’s reign, Peretti told New York magazine that internet virality was determined by a formula, expressed as R = ßz (where z represents the number of people who come in contact with something, and ß represents the probability of transmission). Peretti claimed that BuzzFeed’s content style (its listicles, quizzes, eye-catchy headlines) juiced ß, while its transmission tactics (which included things like SEO but chiefly meant buying Facebook ads) were the z. But as the aforementioned Atlantic piece concluded: “Peretti’s formula for virality really adds up to a more mundane sales pitch: Buy lots of ad impressions and realize a modest, if unpredictable, viral bonus.”



That approach was well suited to the early days of the social web, when it was relatively inexpensive to get something in front of a large number of people. But as the cost of advertising went up, that window closed. BuzzFeed may have been among the best purveyors of ß, and this strategy may not have accounted for the majority of its traffic overall, but its ability to buy ads inexpensively and then turn around and sell the same traffic, on its website, at a higher rate was also a critical part of the equation. Advertisers call this process “media arbitrage”—buying traffic and engagement on social media platforms, or other inexpensive traffic sources, at one rate, then selling that traffic from their site to large legacy brands (like Virgin or JetBlue) at a much higher one. In its heyday, according to Smith, BuzzFeed and Gawker were charging about $9 for a thousand impressions. The average cost to acquire the same views on Facebook was around $1. They built their business model on the difference.



Indeed, this approach is what the much-decried “advertising-driven business model” of journalism really means. For years, BuzzFeed, Vice, and others essentially acted like advertising agencies on behalf of big brands. A 2019 case study published by BuzzFeed and Nielsen illustrates this clearly. In it, marketers at BuzzFeed explain how they spent $139 million on behalf of consumer packaged goods companies to promote their products. BuzzFeed was paid to create sponsored content posts and other ad formats, while running ad campaigns that directed traffic to its own website, an approach BuzzFeed called “social discovery.” The point of the study was to convince advertisers that buying ads through BuzzFeed was superior to buying them on television. But it was also selling the idea that giving BuzzFeed money to buy ads and direct that traffic to its own website was a superior strategy to just buying the traffic directly. This meant that BuzzFeed was directly competing with the social media companies from which it was generating traffic in the first place. At its peak, over 75 percent of its traffic came from Facebook.

