How the Media Lost the Traffic War to Facebook and Google

In Smith’s telling, the story of this period is framed in the shadow of an intellectual argument—a clash of internet philosophy, playing out in the lives of two eccentric geniuses. One was Nick Denton, the hardened British founder of Gawker, whose vast agglomeration of toxic blogs became the go-to spot for dick pics, scene reports, and celebrity gossip. The other was Jonah Peretti, Smith’s onetime boss at BuzzFeed, who built his empire of quizzes, cat memes, and hard news by blurring the lines between advertising and editorial content, mashing together an endless stream of advertorial clickbait into a slurry of libido and identity-inflected kitsch. Whether viral traffic is an art (Denton’s view) or a science (Peretti’s theory) is treated as the central tension of the book.



Both men steered their organizations with a nearly religious fixation on traffic and data, Smith explains, a mentality that would help reshape media as a whole. And both believed that traffic was a commodity: a sort of “digital gold” that could be exchanged for real money, status, and power. Their ultimate failure resulted from the shortfall of their respective hypotheses: Denton believed that publishing unvarnished stories about celebrities’ genitalia would bust open the curtain of power (think: Anthony Weiner), and this earned him the enmity of an angry tech billionaire obsessed with privacy (at least his own, that is). And Peretti’s insatiable hunger for growth found him drinking from the fire hose of venture capital only to sacrifice his autonomy to impatient investors. The story of new media, as Smith tells it in this “first draft” of history, is also one of hubris—tenacity, cleverness, and megalomania, writ large.



But seeing this period as a study of character (and characters, with Denton and Peretti just two players in a cast ranging from Arianna Huffington to Andrew Breitbart to Smith himself) ignores critical economic facts that help explain why the BuzzFeeds of the world were destined to remain flashes in the media pan. Because while Peretti and Denton had a hand in the media era that brought us the listicle, the sponsored content post, and the now-ubiquitous style of writing known as internet snark, the story of their rise and fall has as much to do with the society-scale transition from television to internet advertising as anything else. The story of digital media throughout the 2000s, in other words, is really the story of a resource that was seemingly plentiful and inexpensive to mine—until it wasn’t.

