Even Kevin McCarthy Knows Impeaching Biden Is a Bad Idea

A week later, McCarthy faces a similar headache from Boebert and Greene. The former made a procedural move forcing the impeachment vote. Greene, one of McCarthy’s most surprising allies, is less bombastic but arguably more dangerous—impeaching Biden and several administration officials may very well be the price of her loyalty.



McCarthy spent Wednesday trying to stop his hardliners from rushing into impeachment. In a tense meeting, he urged his caucus members to restrain themselves. The speaker “thinks we should go through committee,” a GOP lawmaker told NBC. “When we treat it frivolously, it strengthens Biden and weakens us.” A second source told the network: “The speaker’s message was that we need to follow regular order and let the committees do their work.” McCarthy himself made a similar case publicly to reporters later that day. “It’s very serious,” he said of impeachment. “That’s why I don’t want to do anything that harms the investigation we’re going through right now.”



McCarthy is, I suppose, correct on the merits (which is saying something for him), even if he is also misleading. His problem is that his members—and their constituents—very much want to impeach the president even though they have no grounds to do so. Despite bombastic accusations of bribery, corruption, and all manner of malfeasance, investigations of Biden and his administration have turned up nothing concrete or even especially suspicious—and certainly nothing that links the president to a crime. The GOP messaging apparatus—the one that was supposed to kick into gear over Hunter Biden’s supposedly light treatment and John Durham’s flimsy investigation into the Department of Justice’s own investigation into Russian interference during the 2016 election—is built around pushing these smears and treating them as facts. But impeachment would not only fail, it would harm that case by exposing just how flimsy their argument is.