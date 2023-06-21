Samuel Alito’s Cheap-Wine Defense of His Alaska Jaunt Misses the Point

Two aspects of this incident are relevant here: Alito’s decision to not report the trip in his legally-required annual financial disclosures in 2008, and his participation in the 2014 case despite Singer’s involvement in it. On the reporting question, Alito argued that the trip fell within the “personal hospitality” exception for disclosing gifts. This is the same provision that Clarence Thomas cited to not disclose his luxury vacations with Harlan Crow. In his Journal op-ed, Alito references a few dictionary definitions of various terms to prove his point. The most important one is that, according to Alito, the term “facilities” in the statute “encompasses means of transportation.”

ProPublica’s legal experts were skeptical of that interpretation of the law, noting that the exception typically covers only food, lodging, and the like. Neither Alito nor any other federal judge has to report when they go over to someone’s house for dinner or when they stay in a friend’s guest room for the weekend. Judges have higher ethical obligations than average citizens and most other civil servants, but the judicial oath is not generally seen as a monastic one. But interpreting private jet flights across North America as “personal hospitality” grants an interesting insight into Alito’s approach to textualism, which typically compels judges to read statutes as they are written.

Alito also defended the omission on the unusual grounds that the seat would have just gone to waste if he hadn’t taken it. “As for the flight, Mr. Singer and others had already made arrangements to fly to Alaska when I was invited shortly before the event, and I was asked whether I would like to fly there in a seat that, as far as I am aware, would have otherwise been vacant,” he writes. “It was my understanding that this would not impose any extra cost on Mr. Singer.” This argument might make more sense if Singer was offering him a Thanksgiving turkey, but private jet flights are not disposable goods which must be used or lost.

