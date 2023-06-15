Kevin McCarthy Is Losing His Grip on House Republicans—and Power

And that’s where things really get complicated. The Freedom Caucus is eyeing the fall when federal spending bills come up again and they can really flex their muscles. They will try to cut spending even further than what McCarthy and Biden already agreed upon—a move that is unlikely to get support from Democrats or the Senate. Senate Republicans, meanwhile, are trying to push military spending even higher than it is now, meaning that the two chambers are vastly misaligned. That could ultimately result in a government shutdown, as my colleague Grace Segers reported Wednesday.

As the Prospect’s David Dayen wrote earlier this week, that could ultimately be good for Democrats. “Historically government shutdowns have rebounded back on Republicans, who eventually crawl back to the table without getting much in return,” Dayen writes. “And the trigger that would slash defense spending in particular is a powerful spur to stick to the demand to keep to the promises in the debt ceiling deal.” That strikes me as correct: The disarray in the House favors Democrats—but a lot can happen between now and October.

For now, though, it’s clear that McCarthy has lost control of his caucus, to the extent that he ever had it. It’s been a shocking turnaround. The deal he made with Biden should have cemented his status as Speaker of the House. It was one that many—myself very much included—doubted he could pull off. But he did, holding his caucus together, barely, to pass a symbolic (and draconian) budget that forced negotiations with the administration. Now, however, his speakership is hanging by a thread and the House’s most extreme members are reminding him that they hold his fate in their hands. That could be fodder for plenty of schadenfreude—if, of course, it doesn’t lead to a damaging shutdown.

