Kevin McCarthy Is Losing His Grip on House Republicans—and Power

Their blockade has ended, sort of. Earlier this week, Gaetz teased the relationship between the Freedom Caucus and McCarthy as a “power-sharing agreement”—a revealing and troubling concept. “Here’s what everyone understood: The power-sharing agreement that we entered into in January with Speaker McCarthy must be renegotiated and he understood that we understood that,” Gaetz told reporters. That is, to be fair, not far off from the terms of the deal reached between McCarthy and Gaetz’s flock at the time: McCarthy gave the Freedom Caucus what amounted to a veto over nearly all legislation brought to the floor. Then McCarthy bypassed the Freedom Caucus in his deal with Biden because he had to: There was no other way the country could have avoided default if he hadn’t, and no deal with the Freedom Caucus’s approval could have passed. But, having been burned, the rebel group is reminding McCarthy that they can sink his speakership whenever they feel like it. That’s terrifying.

For one thing, they are not even pretending to act in good faith. Their position is that they will rebel and shut down the normal functioning of the House of Representatives whenever they feel like it. “The only thing we agreed to is that we’ll sit down and talk more of the process,” McCarthy said. Gaetz had a slightly different spin, ominously saying If there’s not a renegotiated power-sharing agreement, then perhaps we’ll be back here next week.” (He did, helpfully if not convincingly, add, “That’s not our goal.”)

This is, to put it lightly, not a good way to run a chamber of the legislature. But McCarthy doesn’t have another choice if he wants to remain speaker. “I’ve got serious concerns as we go into the appropriations process about how antics like this taking down a rule can impact the ability for us to do our basic job of funding the government,” Arkansas Republican Steve Womack told The New York Times last week. “It was already going to be a pretty heavy lift, but it is a lift that is going to be made heavier if this is what we are going to be facing.”