Your Boss Wants to Dope You

If Shulem’s sad story has the ring of familiarity, it’s because psychedelics may have taken over the same (though less-socially-sanctioned) function, in the 1970s and 1980s, of cocaine. Cocaine was more dangerous (today it’s more dangerous still), and your boss wouldn’t likely advise you to snort it. But cocaine, too, was believed to fuel creativity, energy, and, above all, confidence amid the corporate rat race. I can vouch for this last. The two times I tried coke (both in the 1980s) I was overwhelmed with a blinding realization of my own superiority, of which, inexplicably, I’d previously been unaware. I was, I understood suddenly, a magnificent human being. The force of this delusion frightened me so much that I never took the stuff again. But I could see how it might make people fancy themselves more formidable.

Unlike a joint, which can be passed around freely among a large group of people, cocaine is so expensive that when somebody brings it to a party they have to choose a small select group to invite quietly into the next room for a snort. The invidiousness is at least as intoxicating as the high. That sense of exclusivity is recreated in the ayahuasca retreats that Tim Sae Koo, founder of a digital marketing startup in San Francisco, hosts in Costa Rica for tech entrepreneurs and CEOs. Data-entry clerks need not apply. The highlight is a hallucinogenic brew that, according to Woo, may cause you to vomit (or, I’m reliably informed, expel at the other end). Or it may cause you to see the world with new eyes. Step right up and discover whether you’re one of the elect!

I’m not here to sneer at the exotic fads on which rich people waste their money. (Well, maybe a little.) What’s really troubling is the purpose. The upper classes’ ingestion of psychedelics to serve not themselves but the pitiless creative demands of capitalism is no less dehumanizing than the proletariat’s ingestion of crystal meth to increase capitalism’s demand for physical endurance. Willy Loman was liked but not well liked because he’d lost his salesman’s touch for schmoozing the customer, cocktail in hand. Imagine Death of A Salesman updated to 2023, with Willy tragically unable to envision the Next Big Thing while he drops acid with the new boss. The woods are burning. Attention must be paid.