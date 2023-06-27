The Con Artists Who Blame Ukraine Aid for America’s Social Problems

All three figures are peddling a false dichotomy and perverting the traditional guns-versus-butter debate, but their message resonates with millions because it plays into genuine anger and frustration over economic inequality as well as concern and distaste for foreign entanglements, particularly in the wake of the Iraq War and misadventures in Libya, Syria, and Afghanistan. It’s especially salient in the context of polls indicating that Americans’ bipartisan support for aid to Ukraine, while still strong, has softened considerably, and amid a presidential campaign whose outcome could play a pivotal role in Ukraine’s ability to procure aid from the U.S., its strongest backer by far.

But are Greenwald and others merely interested in promoting anti-imperialism while advocating for America’s downtrodden, or are they bad-faith propagandizers for a psychopathic dictator? The evidence is unfavorable to them.

Jimmy Dore regularly parrots Russian canards like the claim that Ukraine’s 2014 Revolution of Dignity was a U.S.-backed “coup”—a flat-out lie that the Kremlin lobbed as a false accusation after the revolution and that has since become a key pro-Russian propaganda talking point to discredit Ukraine’s government. Greenwald, in a video last month, said, “We’re not in Ukraine to help the Ukrainian people. The real reason we’re in Ukraine is … to sacrifice Ukraine, to destroy Ukraine in order to bleed Russia.” And RFK Jr., in a May interview with UnHerd, called the conflict “a U.S. war against Russia, to essentially sacrifice the flower of Ukrainian youth in an abattoir of death and destruction for the geopolitical ambition of the neocons, oft-stated, of regime change for Vladimir Putin and exhausting the Russian military so that they can’t fight anywhere else in the world.”