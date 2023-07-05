The Secret to the Democrats’ Future Lies in Western Pennsylvania

Continuing this virtuous political-policy cycle, DeLuzio has criticized Ticketmaster’s power, calling to break the ticket-seller away from LiveNation, which gives it a monopoly over the live events industry. He and Lee have also been campaigning against noncompete agreements, the tool that employers use to lock workers into their job and which have become so economically problematic that the Federal Trade Commission and multiple state legislatures moved this year to eliminate them almost entirely.

In the same vein, Representative Sara Innamorato—another Western Pennsylvania official who recently won the Democratic nomination to be Allegheny County Executive—is working to rein in so-called TRAPS, abusive employee debt agreements which force workers to repay often hefty training costs before leaving for a new job. Her legislative work has also focused on reining in corporate power, whether through repealing tax subsidies, reforming antitrust and merger law, or ensuring people can access the resources fix their own homes, instead of selling them off to developers. That theme carried through to her county-level race, where she proved a whole lot of naysayers wrong and shook off a late barrage of attack ads to win, convincingly.

What these perhaps disparate policy fights all have in common is they are connected to the real economy that people see and feel in the jobs they work, the bills they pay, the stores they shop in, the events they want to attend. Focusing on such tangible matters builds trust and appeals across the political spectrum on issues where Democrats tend to trail Republicans, generally (if unfairly): Who is more focused on the economy, who is more likely to create jobs, and who will do the most to bolster local businesses.