The Secret to the Democrats’ Future Lies in Western Pennsylvania

But in some ways, nothing has changed at all, with the region trading one set of dominant firms for another. It’s still a company town, just run by a different company. UPMC’s vast power, acquisitions spree across not just Pennsylvania but the world, and routine battles with labor have earned it the ire of Lee, members of the Pennsylvania statehouse, and Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, whose administration is investigating nonprofit tax abuse across the city, putting UPMC squarely in its sights.

There’s more to this fight, though, than a localized political battle. Philadelphia usually earns the lion’s share of the Keystone State’s national media and political pundit attention—the recent Philly mayoral primary was treated as a proxy battle for the left’s various factions, for example, with progressive favorite Helen Gym’s uninspiring finish treated as proof positive that that wing has overreached. But Pittsburgh and its environs are actually worth paying attention to if you want to understand a viable path for Democrats to build the sort of coalitions they need not just to maintain what they currently have, but to build toward a model that can persuade more than the traditional liberal base. The strategy Democrats employed there, which focuses on centering corporate power while not forgoing what makes Democrats, well, Democrats, has allowed them to challenge political machines, best incumbents and Beltway darlings alike, build new models for local political organizing, and maybe, just maybe, set a standard for other Democrats across the country.

Pennsylvania, of course, has a reputation as a new, swingy swing state, having gone to former President Donald Trump in 2016, before flipping back to President Joe Biden in 2020. Democrats more than held serve in 2022, with Senator John Fetterman, himself a product of Allegheny County politics, flipping the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Republican Pat Toomey, then–Attorney General Josh Shapiro ably fending off MAGA hero Doug Mastriano to win the governor’s mansion, and the party winning control of the state House of Representatives (after a convoluted election season straight out of The West Wing, during which a deceased candidate won and an interim “compromise” speaker was required).