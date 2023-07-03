What Democrats Can Accomplish When They Control a Whole State

Ken Martin, the chair of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party—the formal name for the state’s Democratic Party—said that years of divided government imbued lawmakers with a sense of urgency. “There was a newfound zeal to recognize that power is fleeting, right? You never know when you’re going to have power again,” Martin told me. “So you should use it when you have it to make the biggest difference that you can, and that is the approach that our elected officials brought into this session.”

The ideas did not appear out of the ether; Minnesota Democrats had been preparing legislation during their time out of power. “The practical work of lawmaking is not simple or easy,” said Jacobs. Legislators must write the proposals, figure out revenue streams, and determine how money will be spent. But Democrats “had worked a lot of that out beforehand,” he continued: “When the window opened, they went charging out.”

Some advocates outside the state legislature felt that their leaders had missed that window the last time Democrats held a trifecta of power, a decade ago. Priorities such as providing driver’s licenses for people regardless of immigration status and restoring voting rights for convicted felons weren’t fulfilled, said JaNaé Bates, a Christian minister and communications director for the advocacy group Faith in Minnesota. “There was a growing frustration with people who had elected Democrats to do these good things and were realizing that those things weren’t getting done,” Bates said.