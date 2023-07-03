What Democrats Can Accomplish When They Control a Whole State

But Minnesota Democrats spent the divided-government years working with outside organizations on their agenda, so that they would be prepared for the next time they controlled all of the levers of power. Bates recalled attending a hearing on paid leave policy in the winter of 2019 during the “polar vortex,” when temperatures dropped to below minus 60 degrees with windchill. The leave bill passed that legislative session in the House, but not in the Senate, which was then controlled by Republicans. “It felt like we were losing the war but winning the small battles,” Bates said. Eventually, however, that advocacy culminated in the “ultimate win” in the most recent legislative session.

The coronavirus pandemic and the federal response to it informed other policies. The state’s child tax credit, for example, originated in the American Rescue Plan’s expansion of the federal credit, which contributed to a significant child poverty reduction during the six months that it was in effect. Although the federal policy expired at the end of 2021, several states, including Minnesota, took up their own proposals.

Nan Madden, the director of the Minnesota Budget Project, said that the federal child tax credit inspired her organization, which is focused on fairness in the tax system, to begin thinking about how such a program could be implemented on the state level. “We, like folks in other states, were like, how do we replicate that? How do we build on those lessons at the state level?” Madden said.