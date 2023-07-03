The Bitter Conclusion of Trump’s Failed Flirtation With Electric Vehicles

What used to be called GM Lordstown Assembly was born in 1966 in Ohio’s Mahoning Valley and died in 2019. It began life as a state-of-the-art factory for GM’s popular full-size sedans like the Chevrolet Impala, was the site of a famous wildcat strike in 1972, and then saw its workforce dwindle over decades of American auto industry bloat, mismanagement, and decline. To the workers’ credit, Lordstown Assembly’s final car, the compact Chevrolet Cruze, was a very good one—but it was no match for years of brutal small-car competition from Japan and Korea or the rush of buyers to trucks and SUVs.

By the end of its life as a GM factory, Lordstown Assembly employed about 1,500 workers, a far cry from its peak of nearly 20,000 in the 1990s. The plant’s decline, coupled with the collapse of the local steel industry a few decades before, helped the Mahoning Valley fall into hard times. Populations dipped, poverty rose, and hopes for the future dwindled. By the time Trump took office, what was once a thriving community with high homeownership had become another poster child for Rust Belt decline.

So when the factory in Lordstown was shuttered amid a GM reorganization in the late 2010s, it was logical to wonder: Why not just use the plant for something else? Post-bailout GM, though profitable, had been investing heavily in China and Mexico for years. But in Ohio, the automaker calculated it was too expensive to retool the old plant to build another vehicle. Besides, it needed to slash costs to get ready for the E.V. era. “At the end of the day, [CEO] Mary Barra is doing what’s best for GM,” an analyst said at the time.