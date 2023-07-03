The Bitter Conclusion of Trump’s Failed Flirtation With Electric Vehicles

These days, Trump sings a different tune, now that promoting E.V.s is no longer politically convenient for him. Last week, he spent time in Michigan stoking fears that E.V.s—which generally require less labor and parts to build than conventional cars—will decimate manufacturing jobs. Meanwhile, even the reliably Democratic United Auto Workers union is holding off on endorsing President Biden again, saying it wants more guarantees that American auto jobs and wages won’t be lost to the electric transition. The push and pull between environmentally friendly cars and labor could end up a contentious issue in the 2024 presidential election and beyond. The question is whether workers in Ohio will forget the time Trump used the promise of an electric future to further his own political gains—while leaving his own constituents in the lurch.

To be fair, Trump’s hype-man act for Lordstown Motors in 2020 is hardly the first time a president has backed an electric automotive concern that ended poorly. A decade ago, the Obama administration spent a lot of money on “green loans” to automakers that ultimately failed to generate the jobs promised—and, in some cases, weren’t all that green. (The initiative did provide Tesla a needed assist at the time; now it’s the world’s largest maker of battery E.V.s.)

Most E.V. start-ups are not going to become the next Tesla, but it was clear almost from the company’s inception that Lordstown Motors was really not going to become the next Tesla. It was always dogged by management shuffles, unfulfilled promises, and the brutal challenges of making a competitive E.V. Lordstown Motors maybe only existed as a perfect replacement for GM’s withdrawn Ohio investment in Trump’s mind.