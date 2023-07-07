The Fight Between the Sierra Club and Its Union Is Getting Ugly

Many other points raised by the union seem likely to go to arbitration, Leonard said, where both parties debate over what’s required by the contract. In this case, that’s about what aspects of the restructuring agreement the Sierra Club must negotiate over with the union. PWU’s May 17 unfair labor practice charge alleges that the Club has largely refused to discuss topics like the total number of layoffs and voluntary layoff packages, though it has begun to make some concessions since that charge was filed. For the first month of negotiations, the Sierra Club “would treat bargaining proposals as questions about what they had already decided to do,” Leonard added.

Should the Sierra Club follow through on declaring an impasse, it will be able to unilaterally impose whatever provisions of that plan are not covered by the contract—still a subject of some debate. The PWU could then file another unfair labor practice charge with the NLRB. If the Board finds that the Sierra Club incorrectly declared an impasse, it can order them to come back to the bargaining table and, potentially, to claw back the changes it imposed as a result.

Like other green groups, the Sierra Club has made a point over the last several years of emphasizing the need for a just transition away from fossil fuels, which prioritizes the wellbeing of workers and communities whose economic livelihoods have depended on extracting coal, oil and natural gas. Last week, Jealous wrote of the need to shift “from an economy defined by consumption back to one defined by working people making and using things they can be proud of again, from electric school buses to solar panels.” Staffers report that teams working on climate and environment-related labor issues were among the first to be targeted for layoffs.