“We’re the Antidote”: Minnesota DFL Chairman Ken Martin on the “Minnesota Miracle”

When it came to state legislative news this year, most headlines fixed our gaze on grim new laws restricting abortion and transgender rights in Texas, Florida, and so many other states. There was a good reason for that, of course: We need to keep careful track of the places where Americans’ rights are under attack.



But we shouldn’t forget to look for some good news. And in Minnesota, there’s plenty of it. Last November, the Democratic-Farmer-Labor, or DFL, Party recaptured control of the state Senate by one vote, while it held its majority in the state House (by four seats) and the governor’s mansion (incumbent Tim Walz). Seeing that the political stars were aligned, they decided to make the most of it.