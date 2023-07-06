Ron DeSantis’s Ghoulish Embrace of American Psycho Patrick Bateman

“Bateman, for them, belongs to a gallery of idols that … also includes Tyler Durden from Fight Club, Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker and Jordan Belfort from The Wolf of Wall Street,” Villalba wrote. “Guys who are outside the system and play ‘by their own rules,’ broken toys on the fringes of society, in an endless battle against a world that is alien and hostile to them.”

This then, is the crowd to which the anti-charismatic DeSantis is appealing, a pitch that he can be more toxically masculine than anyone else out there. (Leonardo DiCaprio’s Belfort also appears in the DeSantis ad.) It’s a pastiche of the white guys yearning for the days when masculinity alone ruled the day—and right in the target demographic of the truculent right. Remember when Tucker Carlson praised the virtues of scrotum-tanning? Yeah, he knew his audience. So, apparently, does the DeSantis campaign.

“People don’t admire him simply because he’s a handsome fictional degenerate. There are a lot of those out there, most of whom get nowhere near the attention Bateman does and especially not from self-described conservatives,” right-wing journalist Robert Schmad wrote in The Washington Examiner last year. “Bateman’s popularity in corners of the Right is rooted in his perceived power. He wields control over himself and his surroundings, something many young men, especially conservatives, feel is unattainable to them and thus long for an avatar to experience such things vicariously through. Hence, Bateman’s appeal.”