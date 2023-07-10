What Do Bidenomics and the President’s Grandchild Have to Do with Each Other? Everything.

So we have one man who as far as we know has been a good and decent family man all his life, and about whom we now discover this one seeming inconsistency, and he gets slammed. And we have another man who’s gone through three wives (the first one of whom once said he raped her), who has pretty obviously cheated on all of them though he denies it, who has bragged about grabbing numerous women by the p---y, and who according to a new book speculated what it would be like to have sex with his own daughter—and he’s fine, because we know he’s a creep. If we learned something new and unsettling about him, it wouldn’t be “news,” and it wouldn’t constitute “hypocrisy,” since he has no standards to begin with.

And so the mainstream media hold Democrats to a far higher standard than it holds Republicans, because the Democrats try things and sometimes fail, which is an easy “gotcha!” for the press, while the Republicans, who try nothing, can’t be “gotcha’d!” Passing an infrastructure bill, as Biden’s Democrats did, just invites scrutiny of its implementation. Whereas failing to pass one, as Trump’s Republicans did, is par for the course and by definition invites no such scrutiny. And the right-wing media, of course, holds Republicans to no standards at all.

That is today’s real media bias. It’s a bias of expectations, and it always mitigates in favor of the people of whom nothing is expected in the first place.