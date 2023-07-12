Mark Penn on No Labels: “No Role, Real or Imagined”

What has people up in arms is their conviction that a third-party “unity ticket” would steal far more votes from the Democratic nominee and thus grease reelection for Trump, the likely GOP nominee. No Labels has maintained—with the help of HarrisX polling—that the platform it’s currently creating for a “unity ticket,” of one Republican and one Democrat running for president, wouldn’t draw from Democrats and effectively give Trump (or another Republican) a clearer path to the White House. But outside polling shows the contrary.

“Penn knows and Nancy Jacobson knows that there’s somewhere way less than a nano-percentage that says they’re going to win this,” said Bo Cutter, a former Clinton administration official now involved in an effort to prevent a third-party win. “If you wanted to give them the best conceivable—a really, really good, fortunately positioned third party, you give them high teens. And high teens either outright gives the election to Trump or throws the election to the House, which gives the election to Trump. So you have to pull off something where the odds are way down and are way under 1 percent to do what they want to do, and everything else leads to a disaster.”

Cutter, like other Democrats, is skeptical that Penn and Jacobson actually believe what No Labels has been arguing: that a one-Republican-and-one-Democrat third-party ticket is what a majority of voters want and won’t just hurt Democrats. “There’s absolutely no example and nothing in voting behavior right now that’s suggesting that’s going to change,” Cutter said. “If anything, the MAGA forces are hardening around Trump.”