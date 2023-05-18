No Labels’ Old Allies Agree: The Group Is “Dangerous” and Must Be Stopped

Fast-forward to today though, and From and Penn are anything but allies. The DLC shuttered its doors more than a decade ago. Penn was ousted by Hillary Clinton’s first ill-fated presidential campaign in 2008 after it was revealed that his lobbying firm had a contract with Colombia to promote a free trade deal. About a decade after that, Penn found himself briefly meeting with Donald Trump, of all people, in the Oval Office—proof to many Democrats that Penn had always had at best loose principles. Penn’s ambidextrous approach to politics is on display today: He is also the CEO of the Stagwell Group, a private equity group with investments in a prominent Republican consulting firm and a marquee public relations firm run by some of the most powerful Democratic operatives closely connected to Joe Biden.

And Penn’s wife, Nancy Jacobson, runs No Labels, the purportedly hard-core moderate outside group currently working to prop up a serious third-party “unity ticket” in 2024. That ticket could spell doom for Joe Biden and Democrats hoping to keep control of the White House—and keep Donald Trump out of it.

And From? He has joined the noisy phalanx of Democratic moderates and liberals warning about the clear and present danger of a $70 million–backed No Labels ticket. “This time, what they’re doing seems to be more mischievous than anything else—and dangerous,” From said. The DLC, he explained, was built within the Democratic Party to win intraparty battles and help steer it in a direction that could win the presidency. From argued that No Labels instead “is basically a process-fundraising deal, from what I can tell. In this case it’s very dangerous.”