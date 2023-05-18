No Labels’ Old Allies Agree: The Group Is “Dangerous” and Must Be Stopped

In a separate statement to The New Republic, Gould said One Country has been working with Third Way, a centrist think tank, and other groups to warn about No Labels because “it will undercut Biden and his administration, who not only came in with a rural agenda, but have successfully advanced it.”

One more Democratic strategist who asked not to be named agreed with Messina: “I think they are playing with fire, and this is all about relevance for [Jacobson] and her husband Mark.” This strategist also asserted that, from a moderate Democrat’s perspective, Biden has been just fine: “Joe Biden has moved the Democratic Party to the party to the right in my estimation. If you think about where the party was in 2020 and 2021 when he just got into office, it was pretty left. And he’s moved us to be a party that’s talking about jobs, salaries, working folks, benefits, creating more jobs and the economy. Those are all good things. Those are all things moderates want. So he is getting punished by the founders of No Labels for moving the party to the middle.”

These Democrats are walking a trail blazed by William Galston, the well-known political theorist at the Brookings Institution long identified with the party’s center. When No Labels was founded in 2010, Galston was one of its co-founders. Galston’s presence served as an example of how it had prominent support from both sides. But in April, Galston resigned in protest over No Labels’ 2024 unity ticket plans. Earlier this month in an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal titled “No Labels May Re-Elect Donald Trump,” Galston wrote that he “felt compelled to resign in disagreement over its decision to launch a bipartisan presidential campaign.”