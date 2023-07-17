Ron DeSantis Has a Ron DeSantis Problem

oh my god why did no one tell me this is what the video looks like pic.twitter.com/pPcff2UeB7 — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) May 16, 2023

The good thing for DeSantis is that it’s very early in the race and there’s plenty of time to reset himself. The first Republican debate, next month, will give him a crucial opportunity to fix his flagging campaign (or another opportunity to crash it and burn). His campaign has worked to reassure donors—in part by telling them that he won’t attack Donald Trump—and is working on an early reset. His “in-house marketing team ... has created and algorithmically message-tested 14,000 ads and related variations” that will be unveiled shortly, according to The Messenger’s Marc Caputo; his ground game is ready to blitz in early voting states. DeSantis still has a ton of money he can use to try to push himself back into the center of the race.



But that’s also a problem: Resetting a narrative that you’re a loser requires a win and it’s not quite clear how DeSantis can get that, especially since voters won’t go to the polls for another six months. And given the media expectations game, anything short of a dominating debate performance is likely to be contextualized away as another missed opportunity. But has DeSantis shown anything to this point to suggest such a bacon-saving performance is in the offing?



More than anything, though, his failings only underscore just how much he’s squandered. Not so long ago, DeSantis had everything going for him. Ever since he rose to national prominence by defying public health warnings during the pandemic, the Florida governor was touted as both the future of the Republican Party and Donald Trump’s natural successor. He was supposed to be the Goldilocks candidate, one just radical enough for the barbarians and just posh enough for the guys who sign the checks. No one else so naturally fit the bill for a party that realized that the alternative to Donald Trump had to be just a little bit Trumpy. So, correcting mistakes made in 2016, the GOP’s donor class successfully cleared the field for him, giving him a (more or less) open runway and a chance at a (more or less) head-to-head race. Fox News’s Rupert Murdoch had his back. So did Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News.