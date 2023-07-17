Ron DeSantis Has a Ron DeSantis Problem

DeSantis’s DeSantis problem doesn’t end there, however. Voters—and the national media—have noticed that he’s, well, a bit weird. Stories about DeSantis’s lack of charisma and general off-puttingness abound, reinforcing the idea that he’s cold and awkward. He has entered what can only be called the Ted Cruz zone: a self-perpetuating narrative in which tales of a candidate’s aloofness (to put it mildly) are constantly being pushed to the fore. For most of the last three years, Ron DeSantis’s story was about him being the future of the Republican Party. Now, he already looks like a loser.



To be fair to DeSantis, things aren’t quite as dire as they were for Cruz back in 2016. As Cruz unsuccessfully pushed to make himself a viable alternative to Donald Trump, he faced a steady barrage of stories that focused on the fact that no one seemed to like him. His colleagues in the Senate—on both sides of the aisle—detested him. His college roommate—TV writer Craig Mazin—tweeted about him masturbating and called him “a huge asshole.” His wife revealed that he purchased 100 cans of Campbell’s Chunky Soup after their honeymoon. He was a theater kid who did cringey reenactments of The Princess Bride. He got a gross thing stuck on his lip during a Republican presidential debate and then ate it. As he tried unsuccessfully to convince voters that he was a viable candidate, Cruz had an albatross around his neck: Ted Cruz.



DeSantis finds himself in a similar position. Ever since he fell on his face during his Twitter Spaces launch with Musk—an event that was hampered by several crashes and glitches before it eventually began with a diminished audience—the story about DeSantis is that he’s a weirdo and a loser. He has not helped things by consistently bolstering that narrative. He has been hurt by a number of Cruz-ish stories: He once ate pudding with his fingers. Hardly a natural retail politician, he treats colleagues, staffers, and voters with the same sense of coldness, forgetting (or failing to ever learn) names. “He doesn’t like talking to people, and it’s showing,” one longtime supporter told The Washington Post. Above all, he’s just a little bit off, almost inhuman: Look no further than this video of him laughing.