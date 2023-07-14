Brett Kavanaugh’s Novel Use of Concurring Opinions

In Haaland v. Brackeen, the ICWA case, the court effectively maintained the status quo by dismissing parts of a legal challenge to the law on procedural grounds and by rejecting their other arguments out of hand. It was not exactly a full-throated endorsement of ICWA: Justice Amy Coney Barrett, writing for a 7–2 majority, pointedly declined to affirm the law’s constitutionality in some places. Instead, she simply ruled that the challengers just hadn’t made sufficiently convincing arguments.

Kavanaugh, for his part, joined Barrett’s majority opinion in full. But he also wrote separately to signal how he might vote in a future ICWA challenge. “In my view, the equal protection issue is serious,” he wrote. “Under the Act, a child in foster care or adoption proceedings may in some cases be denied a particular placement because of the child’s race—even if the placement is otherwise determined to be in the child’s best interests.” (Tribal membership and race are not the same thing under the court’s precedents, as I’ve noted elsewhere before and as Justice Neil Gorsuch has probably explained to his colleagues countless times.)

While he agreed with the court’s conclusion that the parties in the Brackeen case didn’t have standing to raise that argument, Kavanaugh outlined how the court might be able to rule on it in the future. “Courts, including ultimately this Court, will be able to address the equal protection issue when it is properly raised by a plaintiff with standing—for example, by a prospective foster or adoptive parent or child in a case arising out of a state-court foster care or adoption proceeding,” he explained. He might as well have sent up a signal flare to future litigants to bring him the case.