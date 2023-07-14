Brett Kavanaugh’s Novel Use of Concurring Opinions

Kavanaugh is also not the court’s most prolific drafter of concurring opinions. That title currently goes to Justice Clarence Thomas, who typically uses them to expound upon his own legal and constitutional theories, according to data compiled by Adam Feldman, an expert on Supreme Court statistics. Thomas often uses his dissents to point out how the court should do things differently; he typically uses concurring opinions to explain how he would have gone further and faster than his colleagues in changing precedent. That ideological vision sets him apart from Kavanaugh, who tends to be more surgical and pragmatic in how he drafts concurring opinions.

In some instances, Kavanaugh appears to use concurring opinions to limit the scope of majority rulings that he joins—or at least to signal that he won’t go any further than the ruling on a particular issue. When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer, Kavanaugh wrote separately to explain that he considered the justices’ preeminent role in abortion-rights debates to be over. “Because the Constitution is neutral on the issue of abortion, this Court also must be scrupulously neutral,” he wrote. “The nine unelected Members of this Court do not possess the constitutional authority to override the democratic process and to decree either a pro-life or a pro-choice abortion policy for all 330 million people in the United States.”

At the same time, Kavanaugh also signaled that he would not support some restrictions on abortion if they implicated other constitutional rights. “For example, may a State bar a resident of that State from traveling to another State to obtain an abortion?” he wrote. “In my view, the answer is no based on the constitutional right to interstate travel. May a State retroactively impose liability or punishment for an abortion that occurred before today’s decision takes effect? In my view, the answer is no based on the Due Process Clause or the Ex Post Facto Clause.”