The Candidates Jumped—After Tucker Carlson Told Them How High

If Carlson’s instincts are right, the GOP primary will center on three main topics. First of all, the panic over the existence of transgender people is probably just getting started. I have never heard the word “genitals” so much on a weekday afternoon as I did last week. When Carlson didn’t bring them up, the candidates did. It was a reliable applause line when the interviewees suspected they were losing the crowd. Carlson literally announced the centrality of “protecting the children” when Hutchinson tried to pivot off his affirming care ban veto. “I hope we’ll be able to talk about some issues,” Hutchinson pleaded. “Well,” Carlson replied, “this is one of the biggest issues in the country.”

Second, In the case of Ukraine, Carlson’s influence is inception-like in its seamless insertion of fantasy into what is now certain to be a frequent topic, a distortion certain to be echoed at town halls and on debate stages to hound anyone who has advocated support for Ukraine. You see, the reason that anyone thinks Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s persecution of Christians is “very clear” is that Tucker Carlson said so on his old Fox show, when he told his audience that he was quoting a government order that said “personal economic and restrictive sanctions will be applied to any Christian caught worshiping in unapproved ways.” Carlson’s liberal embroidery on the real language of the order (relating to the relationship between the Orthodox churches of Ukraine and Russia) sidesteps the fact that the order does not even use the word “worship.” Or “unapproved.” Nonetheless, that quote about “any Christian” being punished for “worshipping in unapproved ways” has now entered the Ukraine-skeptic sphere as a given truth. Tulsi Gabbard even quoted it back to Carlson on his own show, at which point Carlson registered surprise.

The third and last big theme for Carlson: “censorship.” This is something of a grab-bag category, as it includes Covid conspiracy theories, Hunter Biden gossip, January 6, “the weaponization of the Justice Department,” and, well, the JFK assassination, which Carlson brought up as a confident aside maybe three times. (“They’re obviously not covering for an individual anymore, right?” He asked Beck, who agreed.) Only three times, you may think, but that is three times more than I have ever heard it discussed at all the presidential forums I have ever observed.