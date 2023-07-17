This Is the Time for Quixotic, Corrosive Campaigns? Seriously?

But that would require courage, and courage is in short supply in today’s America when it comes to opposing Trump, defending democracy, and recognizing and articulating the stakes. This brings us to my fourth-and-a-half manifestation of laxity in the face of the authoritarian threat, this recent gossip that Jamie Dimon should jump into the presidential race. The JPMorgan CEO encouraged such speculation for a long time. He seemed to quash it last week, and he did tell The Economist that he “would worry about another Trump presidency.” That’s fine, if not particularly forceful. The posture of people like Dimon, and corporate and wealthy America generally, will be very much worth watching as this election goes along. I may have missed it, but I have yet to hear one of them say explicitly that preservation of the democratic-capitalist system that has enabled them to thrive is more important to them than getting the next tax cut.

We are in a strange and disturbing place as a country. People have varying degrees of enthusiasm for Joe Biden, which is fine and natural. Other people are fed up with “the two-party duopoly,” as it’s often put, and that’s fine, too. But anyone who has studied the question—as the No Labels leaders surely have—knows that running longshot presidential candidates is not the way one changes that. One changes that by changing the way we elect the House of Representatives (go look up “Duverger’s Law”).

I’d be all for that. It would be a) interesting, b) more democratic, and c) probably good for reducing polarization. Until that day comes, we have only two parties and only two candidates who have a realistic shot at winning the presidency. People who actually understand how our system works get this. The choice next year will likely be between a candidate who will defend and preserve democracy and a candidate who will seek from his first hour in office to strangle it. I would think that choice would be clear. If Trump wins and follows through on what he says he will do, history will have a harsh verdict to render on all those who thought 2024, of all years, was the year to take his threats lightly.