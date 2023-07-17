A Dreadful Anniversary: Puerto Rico Has Been a U.S. Colony for 125 Years Now

July 25 is a notorious date in Puerto Rican history. Three landmark events on this day, decades apart, have shaped and now shine a harsh light on the island’s political relationship with the United States, which on Tuesday “celebrates” an ignominious 125th anniversary. They also offer lessons on how to drastically reform that relationship today—toward independence rather than statehood—so that America’s colonial rule over Puerto Rico doesn’t stretch on for another century or more.

On July 25, 1898, U.S. troops invaded Puerto Rico as part of the Spanish-American War. They won a swift victory and, by the end of the year, the U.S. had taken the island as a prize of war, ending 400 years of Spanish rule of the island. At the time, many Puerto Ricans really did, as the saying goes, greet Americans as liberators. Most expected that, in short order, the U.S. would either incorporate Puerto Rico or grant it independence. Instead, Puerto Ricans traded one colonial master for another, and the great-great-grandchildren of those who hoped for statehood or sovereignty are still waiting to this day.