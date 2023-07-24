A Dreadful Anniversary: Puerto Rico Has Been a U.S. Colony for 125 Years Now

It’s bad enough that the U.S., which began its national history by freeing itself from an empire, has now spent more than half that history (the latter half, to boot) with colonial possessions of its own. Worse still is that, despite decades of evidence about the immoral and undemocratic nature of the island’s status, many Americans still refuse to acknowledge that Puerto Rico is a colony at all.

The U.S. ruled Puerto Rico directly, through an appointed governor, for half a century. In the late 1940s, when the emerging post–World War II global order started to frown upon such rank imperialism, the U.S. allowed Puerto Ricans to elect our own governor and start drafting a Constitution. It was ratified in 1952 and officially proclaimed as the law of the land on July 25 of that year.

That Constitution created the Estado Libre Asociado of Puerto Rico, which has long been nonsensically translated into English as “Commonwealth.” It signaled, the theory went, the start of a different political relationship between the U.S. and Puerto Rico, in which the latter enjoyed a large measure of self-rule. But it was clear from the start that the Puerto Rican Constitution merely put lipstick on a colonial pig. After all, the U.S. had to pass a law to allow Puerto Rico to even have a constitution. Then Congress and the president had to approve it, which they did only after demanding whole sections be stricken from the document.