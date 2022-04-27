Neil Gorsuch Has a Critical Race Theory About Puerto Rico

If Gorsuch had simply written that in his majority opinion and nothing more, McGirt would have been one of the most important Indian law decisions in the last two decades. What really set his opinion apart was the sheer moral force that he brought to bear in it. “At the end of the Trail of Tears was a promise,” he said in his opening line. Gorsuch made a simple point—that the United States had promised those lands to the tribes in the 19th century, and had not explicitly revoked that promise since then—and then hammered the dissenting justices and the state of Oklahoma for trying to set it aside.

“Just imagine what it would mean to indulge that path,” he wrote. “A state exercises jurisdiction over Native Americans with such persistence that the practice seems normal. Indian landowners lose their titles by fraud or otherwise in sufficient volume that no one remembers whose land it once was. All this continues for long enough that a reservation that was once beyond doubt becomes questionable, and then even farfetched. Sprinkle in a few predictions here, some contestable commentary there, and the job is done, a reservation is disestablished. None of these moves would be permitted in any other area of statutory interpretation, and there is no reason why they should be permitted here. That would be the rule of the strong, not the rule of law.”

A few months before McGirt, Gorsuch also wrote the majority opinion in Ramos v. Louisiana, where the court struck down laws that allowed state juries to convict people without unanimous verdicts on their guilt. Writing for the court, he did not shy away from raising the sordid history of non-unanimous jury verdicts. Louisiana and Oregon, the only two states that recently had such laws on the books, both adopted them to preserve white supremacy: the former at a state constitutional convention that entrenched a wave of Jim Crow in the state constitution, and the latter while state politics were under the sway of the Ku Klux Klan. “No one before us contests any of this; courts in both Louisiana and Oregon have frankly acknowledged that race was a motivating factor in the adoption of their States’ respective non-unanimity rules,” he wrote.