None of this justifies the way that Sotomayor’s government-paid staff hustled My Beloved World when it was still plausible that the book could earn future royalties. Michigan State University spent $100,000 to buy the memoir, with copies sent to the Supreme Court for autographing, before Sotomayor spoke on campus in 2018. In advance of the justice’s appearance at a 2019 event in Portland, Oregon, promoting her children’s book Just Ask!, an anxious Supreme Court aide wrote to a local library, “Is there a reminder going out that people need to purchase a book at the event or bring a book to get into the signing line? Most of the registrants did not purchase books.”



Along with Sotomayor, Supreme Court justices produce enough books to rival a writer’s colony like Yaddo. It may reflect the languid pace of legal work at the Supreme Court. Or, more likely, it may have something to do with a $30,000 limit on outside earnings—aside from a book-related loophole. Over the years, Thomas has raked in $1 million from his bookish pursuits; Neil Gorsuch has brought in $900,000 since he joined the court in 2017. But that’s chump change compared to Amy Coney Barrett, who signed a $2 million book deal in 2021, shortly after she became Donald Trump’s third anti-abortion Supreme Court justice. The risible topic of Barrett’s still-unpublished literary work: how justices should keep their personal feelings out of their jurisprudence.



The old-time view (courtesy of late-nineteenth-century humorist Finley Peter Dunne) was that the Supreme Court follows the election returns. The contemporary version is that the Supreme Court follows the rest of Washington in its passion to be wealthy rather than merely comfortable. Once there was a trade-off under which many top officials in Washington chose power over money. Now virtually everyone in the upper ranks of government is asking themselves, “If I’m so smart, why aren’t I rich?”

