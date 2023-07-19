But the Sotomayor story shouldn’t be allowed to vanish down the memory hole for reasons that go beyond highlighting lax ethical standards for the Supreme Court. In her own way, Sotomayor illustrates a bipartisan reality of life in Washington in the twenty-first century: It is no longer enough to be powerful. You also have to be rich.



Sotomayor is one of the highest paid public officials in Washington, making $285,400 per year. The salary for a member of Congress, in contrast, is $174,000. Moreover, Supreme Court justices retire at full pay, which is a perk that is granted to virtually no one else in government or the private sector. When her abstemious predecessor David Souter retired from the court in 2009, law professor Orin Knox noted approvingly, “He is not looking to cash in, or write a book, or take another job.” As predicted, the now 83-year-old Souter has been living quietly in New Hampshire.



During her 14 years on the Supreme Court, Sotomayor has made about as much from her books as from her government salary. An unnamed source close to Sotomayor told the Associated Press for its article that the justice’s autobiography, My Beloved World, has not made back even half of its $3.1 million advance. For that reason, the source said piously, Sotomayor “has not and will not profit from sales.” Thanks to her gargantuan advance (an example of the publishing world overpaying for books by political celebrities) Sotomayor has not have received royalties from individual or bulk sales of her memoir, though she has received royalty payments from her children’s books.

