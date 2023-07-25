Eleven Vikings players, including Stringer, suffered heat-related illness on July 31, 2001. Despite his otherwise outstanding physical fitness, Korey Stringer died on August 1, 2001 from exertional heatstroke complications after falling into a coma.

As climate change combined with El Nino breaks heat record after heat record, our increasingly-hotter world is also becoming more humid. Despite increasing media attention on heat deaths in the news, most of us don’t know how to conceptualize just how deadly heat combined with humidity can be. But experts caution that we may begin to see many more deaths like Stringer’s soon—and that the public and policymakers need to start paying attention to the specifics of how humans experience hotter and more humid conditions.

Veerabhadran Ramanathan was one of the first climate scientists to sound the alarm on how certain pollutants, like chlorofluorocarbons, impact the atmosphere in the 1970s. In 2022, he published a study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences showing that when humidity was taken into account, increases in temperatures due to climate change since the 1980s were nearly twice as bad or worse than previous models that only measured air surface temperatures, depending on where you lived.