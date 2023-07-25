How a UPS Strike Could Drive a Historic Labor Resurgence

O’Brien, a fourth-generation truck driver, realizes that a high-visibility strike that wins big gains would make a powerful statement that unions do deliver to their members and that organized labor might be on its way back. As was the case in 1997 when the Teamsters last struck UPS, a Teamsters walkout would send shock waves through the nation’s economy—UPS says 6 percent of the nation’s gross domestic product moves in its trucks. A strike would hurt millions of households and businesses, disrupting deliveries of medicines, birthday gifts, Amazon goods, and parts that factories need. By one estimate, a 10-day UPS strike would cost the U.S. economy more than $7 billion and be the costliest walkout in more than a century. That’s a big chunk of history, which covers such famous clashes as the 1981 air traffic controllers’ walkout and the 1936–37 Flint sit-down strike against General Motors.

O’Brien recently said a UPS walkout “appears inevitable,” suggesting an eagerness on his part to have the Teamsters’ rank and file go on strike. Not only would a walkout catapult him into national headlines and the front ranks of labor leaders, but it would make a powerful statement to an important group of workers O’Brien is keen to unionize: the hundreds of thousands of Amazon drivers and warehouse workers across the United States. A convincing victory over UPS would convey this message to Amazon workers: You should join the mighty Teamsters because we can deliver to you too.

For the Teamsters, unionizing Amazon is critical. Amazon’s nonunion operations, including its fast-expanding truck fleet, put downward pressure on Teamster wages. Moreover, unionizing many Amazon workers would swell the Teamsters’ ranks, which have shrunk to 1.2 million from a peak of two million in the 1970s. Discussing UPS last month, O’Brien said, “If we’re going to be successful in organizing Amazon, we need the best contract in the industry” at UPS.