The False Hope That the Law Will Finally Catch Up to Trump

Smith’s latest charges perhaps present a new opportunity to square this circle. Republicans gave Trump an out when they chose not to convict him for his role in the assault on the Capitol, despite the fact that he had put many of their lives in danger. Smith’s charges present another opportunity to show voters that he was not just actively involved in a number of attempts to overturn the election but also engaged in a number of criminal acts while doing so. Democrats thus have another opportunity to make a larger case that isn’t just about the events of January 6 but rather the far more nefarious activities that were proceeding behind the scenes in the run-up to the attempted sacking of the Capitol: Donald Trump may not have been orchestrating the yahoos, but he was actively working to not just undermine but overthrow American democracy.



Nevertheless, this may be a quixotic goal. There has long been a hope that recasting Trump’s acts of villainy—and, in particular, using the legal system against him—is the key to smelting the magic bullet needed to finally extinguish the malevolent hold he has over our politics; that criminal convictions or impeachment proceedings will break the fever. The charges Trump is facing are likely going to be damning. But the narrative cycle they will spawn is likely to be familiar. Once again, his words and actions will be laundered by allies in politics and the media. As usual, our staid legal system will be short on fireworks and melodrama, its even keel working more slowly than liberals might want and, more importantly, toward different ends than those of Psaki and Trump’s opponents in both parties.



We have seen time and time again that the best way to defeat Donald Trump is not in a court of law but at the ballot box, and the effort is better expended in reminding voters that he is a fraud: Hardly a populist, he governed as a bog-standard Republican plutocrat. That Trump is an existential threat to American democracy is undoubtedly true, but Democrats will nevertheless have to defeat him politically (and, by extension, democratically): The odds that a former president will be jailed before the next election (or, for that matter, at all) are exceedingly low. Smith’s latest set of charges will be another opportunity to remind voters of Trump’s criminality and authoritarianism. But this is a marathon, not a sprint, and the finish line is a long way away and will not end with the clink of a prison cell door slamming shut.

