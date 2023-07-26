Is Steph Curry Really Underrated?

The young Curry, trained by his father, former NBA player Dell Curry, smiles at the camera and says: “I knew I could shoot. That was part of what I brought to the team.” Nicks plays footage of a wee Curry relying on long-range shooting to avoid contact with the bigger players, taking aim from such a distance that the defenders do not even think to defend at the spot. The moment recalls the lesson of the 2019 film Jump Shot: The Kenny Sailors Story, also a Unanimous Media production. Sailors was said to have invented the jump shot so that he could shoot over his much taller brother.

Despite his obvious talent for shooting, Curry fails to be recruited by his first-choice school, Virginia Tech. In fact, he is only recruited by one school, Davidson College. Text flashes across the screen, expressing the direness of the situation: “Davidson College is a liberal arts school of less than 2,000 students just outside of Charlotte, North Carolina.” His friends from high school have never heard of it, souring the moment. The disappointment makes his success there all the more dramatic. In his junior year, Curry leads Davidson on a surprising NCAA tournament run, causing upset after upset. “Davidson’s not supposed to beat Georgetown,” a correspondent remarks on a local news station, just before Davidson beats Georgetown. Nicks includes a clip of Mike Krzyzewski, former coach of the Duke men’s basketball team, telling Charlie Rose during March Madness: “one of the great stories in college basketball is Curry at Davidson.” Rose and Krzyzewski hash out the now familiar notes of the Curry narrative, that he had not been recruited by anyone else, that Krzyzewski had him at the Duke basketball camp and passed. Krzyzewski smiles and holds out his hand to mark Curry’s height, “He was about five-six,” he jokes.

The film fast-forwards to 2022. We hear the voice of sports commentator Skip Bayless ask: “Is Steph tall enough? Strong enough? Defensive enough?” We hear another journalist insist: “This Warriors team’s not winning more playoff games. It is impossible for me to believe.” The media becomes a Greek chorus, oracles of doom. Their doubts are, of course, the same ones that hounded Curry before he was drafted into the NBA. In Stephen vs The Game, an ESPN reporter predicts he will be “a first-round draft pick,” before listing other players who have “far more talent and upside”; and what if he’s not on “the right team”? Certainly, the draft is stressful, but his situation was nothing like, say, that of NFL quarterback Tom Brady, who was picked 199th in the sixth round by the New England Patriots. Still, reality is an afterthought both here and in Underrated. In the world of sports, whatever narrative can motivate you to cross the finish line is the one you go with, and Curry has chosen this one. “That feeling of being overlooked or underrated will always be part of the drive that keeps me going,” he tells the camera in Underrated.