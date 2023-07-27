Labor Made Peace With UPS, But What About UPS’s Chief Competitor?

FedEx Ground is not the same thing as Federal Express (later shortened to “FedEx” because who has the time these days for five syllables?) FedEx, founded in 1973, is the air service known for one-day package delivery when it “absolutely, positively has to be there overnight.” This service proved so successful that in 1998 FedEx created a subsidiary, FedEx Ground, to provide cheaper delivery of packages that didn’t absolutely, positively have to get there in one day, or even two. The idea was to put UPS out of business. Both FedEx Ground and UPS deploy drivers, but at UPS the drivers are employees who’ve been unionized since the 1930s. At FedEx Ground, because drivers are independent contractors, FedEx doesn’t have to furnish them with Social Security or unemployment insurance, or even pay minimum wage, as required by law when workers are employees. Or, the drivers are employed by an intermediate contractor, which means that complying with all those laws becomes somebody else’s headache. For FedEx back in 1998, this model was, as Oliver North said about funding the contras illegally through secret arms sales to Iran, a “neat idea.” It was less so, of course, for the people who deliver packages for FedEx Ground, who today earn less than half of what UPS drivers make, even without the new contract.

The state of California has lately been cracking down on the misclassification of employees as independent contractors through its 2019 law, Assembly Bill (AB) 5. The law imposed a strict new “ABC test” for determining whether a worker really is an independent contractor. Is the worker “free from the control and direction of the hiring entity”? Does the worker perform work “outside the usual course of the hiring entity’s business”? And is the worker “customarily engaged in an independently established trade, occupation, or business”? For FedEx drivers, the answer to all three questions is pretty clearly “no.” Su’s nomination is opposed primarily because she was California’s labor secretary when AB 5 was passed. The law was overturned by California voters in 2020; then reinstated in Superior Court; then overturned again by an appeals court; and now awaits final disposition by California’s Supreme Court. The Labor Department, meanwhile, proposed in October its own regulation governing worker misclassification, one that explicitly rejects the ABC test because that would violate a ruling by the Supreme Court. That didn’t prevent Su’s opponents from claiming she’s itching to impose AB 5 on all 50 states, thereby blocking her nomination (though not her continuing presence as acting secretary, which, due to a law that applies only to acting labor secretaries, is not, the Biden administration says, time-limited by the Federal Vacancies Act).