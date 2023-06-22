Biden’s Labor Pick Reopened West Coast Ports. Doesn’t That Merit Confirmation?

The rap against Su is that she’s no Marty Walsh. Walsh, the previous labor secretary, vacated that position in February to become executive director of the NHL Players Association. Republicans and business groups liked Walsh because he was an absentee (he never moved down from Boston, where previously he was mayor) and was totally uninterested in policy matters, preferring instead to press the flesh with union locals around the country. (See my September piece, “The Surprisingly Disappointing Reign of Marty Walsh, Biden’s Labor Secretary.”) Su, by contrast, is a policy wonk who, as 94 nonprofits wrote in April to Senate HELP Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, “has devoted her life to fighting for workers’ rights.” To Manchin and (probably) Sinema, that’s what’s wrong with her. Su’s principal liability is her association with California Assembly Bill 5, passed in 2019, which cracked down on the misclassification of workers as independent contractors. As labor secretary, Su was charged with enforcing A.B. 5. It’s Manchin’s evident belief that corporations should have a free hand to tell workers, “Congratulations, you’re an entrepreneur!” and thereby deny them Social Security and minimum wage.

It isn’t clear how long this can go on. President Donald Trump actually preferred his Cabinet secretaries to be “acting” because it spared him the nuisance of Senate confirmation. “It gives me more flexibility,” he said. The 1998 Federal Vacancies Reform Act places various time limits—typically 210 days—on how long a government position subject to Senate confirmation can be performed on an acting basis. But these limits get violated routinely, with no particular consequences. It won’t surprise you to hear that Trump violated them 13 times, according to the Government Accountability Office. But Biden has violated them no fewer than 10. Still, none of these violations involved a Cabinet secretary, which would be more controversial.

Another reason this can’t go on much longer is that it’s impeding the regulatory process. “The Labor Department and the White House are concerned that any policy actions by the department could harm Julie’s confirmation chances,” one former White House official told me. Probably the hottest potato is a regulation, put out for public comment in October but not yet finalized, establishing who may or may not be classified as an independent contractor. A regulation defining the fiduciary duties of brokers who advise customers on retirement savings is not yet out, even in proposed form. Nor is a regulation establishing who’s eligible for overtime pay that was expected in May. If Biden loses the White House and Democrats lose the Senate, any regulation that isn’t finalized by early next year may become vulnerable to cancellation under the fast-track provisions of the Congressional Review Act, Bloomberg’s Rebecca Rainey reported last month.