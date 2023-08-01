No reporter has yet asked the candidate or his campaign about stories of rampant womanizing, behavior that some believed contributed to his troubled wife Mary’s 2012 suicide. “Mary was a fabulous mother and, like all of us, a flawed adult whose problems stemmed from her husband’s conduct and her drinking, caused by specific stimuli, with Bobby—who could anger, frustrate, belittle her into taking a drink—as provocateur,” her divorce lawyer told The Daily Beast in 2017.

Feminist writers, such as the terrific political journalists Rebecca Traister and Michelle Goldberg, have written extensively about Bobby Junior but not about his history with women. (Traister mentioned the issue in one sentence in a New York magazine cover article.) Even The New York Times, winner of a well-earned Pulitzer for the #MeToo Harvey Weinstein takedown, produced a story about Kennedy’s current wife, beloved Larry David co-star Cheryl Hines, apparently without asking about the elephant in the room. The Times published a standard-issue political wife article with no mention of the sordid side. “And it seems clear he will need Ms. Hines,” the Times wrote, “who is in the unique position of being more recognizable to some voters than her candidate husband, to help soften his image for those put off by his crusade against vaccines and history of promoting conspiracy theories, such as the false narrative that Bill Gates champions vaccines for financial gain.”

While her husband raves about the United States pushing “the Ukraine” into war, Hines has always stayed on message. “We share the same values. Family first,” she told the New York Post before they got married.