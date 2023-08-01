RFK Jr. Was a Compulsive Womanizer, and Yes, We Should Care

The second reason for ignoring the alleged womanizing is the blasted, world-weary landscape with respect to candidates and women. In JFK’s time, of course, no journalist in Washington would have reported on a candidate’s sex life, even one as notorious as President Kennedy. That omerta had evaporated by the 1980s, with Gary Hart’s Monkey Business, followed by Bill Clinton’s Gennifer Flowers, Monica Lewinsky and the blue dress, and finally, the pussy-grabber’s election and his subsequent conviction in a civil sexual assault case. After the Borgian levels of depravity, the Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein cases revealed—Leon Black facing three rape accusations (which he denies), Jes Staley and Bill Gates humiliated, etc.—half the country is blasé and the other half takes on faith that powerful men rape and eat infants.

Last but probably not least, many journalists distrust the New York Post. But the reporter who acquired the diaries and other material, Isabel Vincent, is a serious investigative journalist who covered the Medellín cartel as South America bureau chief for Canada’s Globe and Mail. She is the author of seven nonfiction books, one on the trafficking of early twentieth-century Jewish women that won the National Jewish Book Award, and another on Hitler and Swiss bankers that won the Yad Vashem Holocaust History Award.

The diaries are old, and so is the man who wrote them: Who knows, it’s possible that Bobby Junior is a reformed man. But any other man at any other time would certainly be asked about this past. And so should he.