JFK’s Grandson Drags RFK Jr.’s White House Bid As Embarrassing “Vanity Project”

President John F. Kennedy’s grandson endorses President Biden, slams Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his campaign. pic.twitter.com/IiVCZ98pz6 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 21, 2023

“President John F. Kennedy is my grandfather. And his legacy is important. It’s about a lot more than Camelot and conspiracy theories. It’s about public service and courage,” Schlossberg began.



“It’s about civil rights, the Cuban missile crisis, and landing a man on the moon. Joe Biden shares my grandfather’s vision for America, that we do things not because they are easy, but because they are hard. And he is in the middle of becoming the greatest progressive president we’ve ever had,” he continued.

“Under Biden, we’ve added 13 million jobs. Unemployment is at its lowest in 60 years. Biden passed the largest investment in infrastructure since the New Deal, and the largest investment in green energy ever. He’s appointed more federal judges than any president since my grandfather. He ended our longest war. He ended the Covid pandemic, and he ended Donald Trump.”

