How the War on Poverty Stalled

The Other America emphasized the tremendous variety of ways to be poor. Harrington wrote that American poverty deserved a novelist to chronicle its textures and sensibilities, and in the spirit of George Orwell going to Wigan Pier, he observed communities of impoverished people: migrant farmworkers; the aged poor; the alcoholic poor; the Black residents of poor, urban neighborhoods; bohemians who were “voluntarily” poor. But in all these cases, his analysis of poverty treated it as a problem, in large part, of exclusion. Poor people were those shut out of middle-class affluence. They lived in geographically remote regions, in segregated inner cities or in rural Appalachia. They lacked the skills and education to participate in the great postwar economic boom. Leaving some people out and including others, technology and progress generated poverty just as they generated wealth.

Perhaps the most famous idea in The Other America is that of a “culture of poverty,” Harrington’s borrowing of a concept developed by anthropologist Oscar Lewis, whose scholarship focused on poverty in Mexico. Being poor in the United States meant more than not having money; it was “a culture, an institution, a way of life.” On one level, Harrington was describing the escalating series of crises that might define life in poverty and prevent an individual from rising out of it. A child might develop asthma, an allergic response to a dusty, run-down building; her mother might have to miss work for a day to take her to the doctor. For a middle-class employee, this would be covered by a sick day; for a poor worker, it could mean getting fired. Lost wages might mean lost rent and then eviction. The older sister of the asthmatic child might then shoplift to get food or medicine or a trinket, leading to a stint in jail—and so forth. The complex web of forces that shaped the life of an impoverished person gave the lie to glib ideas about individualism whereby hard work equals upward mobility.

But Harrington went further still, to argue that poor people lived in a cultural universe apart from the rest of the United States. “There is, in short, a language of the poor, a psychology of the poor, a worldview of the poor,” he wrote. “To be impoverished is to be an internal alien, to grow up in a culture that is radically different from the one that dominates the society.” Because poor people were so radically distant from the larger society, they could not act on their own politically. Any solution to their plight would have to depend on appealing to liberal middle-class people and the labor movement, to create the “vast social movement” that would be needed to end poverty. Harrington believed that middle-class America would rise to the challenge. He ended his book with a call to this constituency. “How long shall we ignore this underdeveloped nation in our midst? How long shall we look the other way while our fellow human beings suffer?”