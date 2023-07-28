The problem that Biden faces is that it is nearly impossible for most voters to separate out their feelings about the economy from all the other aspects of this sad-eyed decade. If the depressing after-effects of a pandemic that killed more than 1.1 million Americans were not enough, climate change has brought with it an inferno of heat, devastating floods and choking smoky haze. And have I mentioned that democracy is in danger?



There is also more to the economy than the jobless and inflation rates—or even the stock market. It will take decades to significantly reduce the income inequality that began to accelerate during the Reagan years. While Biden is continually tinkering at the margins of the student loan problem, a four-year college education–the great engine of economic mobility–is increasingly unaffordable for many Americans. Wages are now outpacing inflation for the first time in two years but many voters haven’t noticed, partly because of endemic inequality and partly because this statistical turning point is only eleven days old. And in many parts of nation, the American Dream of owning your own home seems as out of reach as owning a racing yacht.



For understandable psychological reasons, it is difficult to credit the president when you get a new job or win a promotion because of the tight labor market. People prefer to believe that their success is solely due to their own talents and hard work rather than a luck-of-draw reflection of the occupant of the White House. But if the cost of milk or gasoline suddenly jumps because of market forces, then voters start muttering, “That damned Biden.”

