Even a Convicted Trump Stands a Reasonable Chance of Winning in 2024

I guess it’s fair to say that we also know a fourth thing—Smith’s prosecutors have interviewed numerous witnesses, including Mike Pence and Mark Meadows, who testified before the grand jury. They’re of special interest because it’s entirely possible that they either witnessed Trump breaking the law or Trump told them things that establish his clear intent to break the law. (One of the most common statutory requirements of many high crimes is the establishment of clear intent, for which prosecutors must provide an evidentiary basis.)

Of all the horrible and evil things Trump has done since he entered politics, January 6 was obviously the most horrible and evil. He was the first presidential candidate in the 247-year history of this republic to lose, refuse to accept the will of voters, and attempt to overturn their decision. That much, we all saw with our own two eyes and heard with our own two ears. But: What we all saw and heard may not have been illegal, per se. That’s why what Pence and Meadows, who were present in the proverbial room where it happened, may have told the grand jury is crucial. I would presume that if Smith thinks he has enough evidence to convict a former president, which is also something that’s never been done before, it’s because he knows more than the rest of us know.

All of which is to say that this indictment could—emphasis on could—be mind-blowing. He could have new evidence of something Trump did or said in the run-up to January 6 or on January 6 that will rock us to our core. Let’s hope so.