Why Washington Loves UFOs

But there’s no tangible reason to treat UFO stories any differently today than we did four decades ago, when Steve Martin joked on Saturday Night Live about a “big whirly thing come down out of the sky.” Fringe tabloid culture has migrated to the internet, and politicians are terrified that if they dismiss it, they’ll be branded elitist. Polls have always shown the public was inclined to believe in flying saucers, but that belief appears to be more widespread now. The press takes UFOs seriously because they’re good for ratings and for online clicks, and lurking in the back of everyone’s mind is that if you call flying-saucer stories bunk you’ll insult the working class, at the moment the most contested constituency in American politics. That’s nonsense. It’s condescension disguised as open-mindedness, and I guarantee you the proletariat will notice the difference.

Is there another advanced civilization lurking out there in the great beyond? Very possibly. It’s an exciting (if somewhat terrifying) idea. But a century of people telling stories about alien encounters and flagging photographs and videos of indistinct objects in the sky has failed to produce a single item of persuasive evidence to demonstrate that such things really happened. Is it because our government has kept it secret? If we’ve learned anything during the past century about the United States, it’s that, especially after any passage of time, our government is extremely bad about keeping anything secret. That evidence about something as momentous as an alien encounter could be long suppressed is especially far-fetched. The alternative circumstance, that crackpots and mountebanks might claim such evidence exists, then fail to produce any, is, on the other hand, entirely plausible and familiar. The only true revelation in this UFO moment is that Congress and the press have become so much more susceptible to being manipulated by these clowns.

* This article originally misstated the date of the hearing.