The Latest Trump Indictment Is Damning. Will It Change Anything?

For the most part, the powerful storyline laid out in Jack Smith’s 45-page indictment is the CliffsNotes version of the House’s January 6 report. We are reunited with Republican heroes such as Rusty Bowers, the straight-arrow former speaker of the Arizona House, who continually resisted pressure from Trump and Giuliani to decertify the state’s 11 Joe Biden electors. In a crucial moment, Bowers said that he would not “play with the oath” of office he took to aid the Trump conspiracy.



In the years to come, some artful political scientist or biographer will offer a compelling theory to explain why Bowers and Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s stand-up secretary of state, held firm against intense pressure while fellow Republicans like Giuliani and Clark wanted to shred the Constitution in the service of their Supreme Leader.



This being politics-obsessed America in 2023, everyone’s second-day story will be about how Trump’s third and most serious indictment will play in the polls. The true answer is that we simply don’t know yet. Instant polling after a seismic event is often unreliable. The outcome will partly depend on how GOP leaders—including Trump’s opponents for the 2024 nomination—will respond, although the omens are not promising given their long see-no-evil history. And because the indictment follows the familiar contours of the January 6 hearings, there are no stunning revelations akin to low-level Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s televised testimony about a reported struggle in the presidential limousine and ketchup-stained walls at the White House.

