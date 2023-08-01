It’s kind of beautiful, really, that it comes down to that simple truth. Whatever good and bad this country has visited upon its citizens, and however much it limited that right to so many of them for so many decades, we did establish for the modern world that simple principle: the right to vote and to have one’s vote counted. It’s the engine of the whole enterprise. Took us a long time to perfect it, and no sooner did we perfect it than certain dark forces started to agitate against it. Those certain dark forces culminated in the person and actions of the defendant. And the system managed to rouse itself and rise up to call bullshit on it.

Sad day? No, not in the least. There exists the quasi-obligatory liberal reflex to announce such days as sad days. I hereby release myself from such pangs of phony conscience, and I urge you to do the same. This is a joyous day. The sad day was November 8, 2016, when the defendant lost the popular vote by 2.8 million votes but drew a lucky-enough inside straight under our rules to become, legitimately, the president of the United States.

That was the sad day. That was the day that set in train the events that led to this grave but happy day. Because the system encountered in the defendant something it had never encountered before. By rights he should have been impeached and removed from office in May of his first year of service, when he admitted on national television that he fired his FBI director because that director was investigating him.