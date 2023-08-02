The Third Indictment Is the End of the Road for Anti-Anti-Trumpism

Philbin, by contrast, had his feet planted in reality. He knew that the election was over and that Biden had legitimately won it. “The previous month, the Deputy White House Counsel had informed [Trump] that ‘there is no world, there is no option in which you do not leave the White House on January 20,’” the indictment recounted. “Now, the same Deputy White House Counsel tried to dissuade [Clark] from assuming the role of Acting Attorney General.”

But Clark, apparently, would not turn back from the path on which he and his co-conspirators were set. He responded to Philbin by raising the specter of a much darker outcome. “[Philbin] reiterated to [Clark] that there had not been outcome-determinative fraud in the election and that if [Trump] remained in office nonetheless, there would be ‘riots in every major city in the United States,’” the indictment said. “[Clark] responded, ‘Well, [Patrick], that’s why there’s an Insurrection Act.” In short, Trump and his co-conspirators sought to illegally disrupt the transfer of power on January 6 and then use the military to crush what would have been massive nationwide protests while Trump stayed in office.

It is unsurprising that this has not deterred Trump’s most fervent supporters. Indeed, it may even be their preferred outcome. But the indictment should also be the death knell for whatever is left of anti-anti-Trumpism, the bizarre ideological stance held by some establishment conservatives. Yes, it’s bad that Trump keeps doing all these bad things, they often argue, but it would be even worse if he were held accountable for them.