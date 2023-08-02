The Third Indictment Is the End of the Road for Anti-Anti-Trumpism

Trumpworld has already rolled out a series of purported defenses against this indictment. You can’t prosecute him because this was all free speech! This is all a distraction from the House GOP’s Hunter Biden investigation! It’s double jeopardy because the Senate acquitted him during his second impeachment trial! None of these are particularly credible and I won’t waste your time with them.

The anti-anti-Trumpists are at least slightly more sophisticated. Hugh Hewitt, a conservative radio host, led the charge on Tuesday night. “Jack Smith, an American Javert, should be obliged to prosecute this case outside of the Beltway,” he wrote on Twitter, referring to the special counsel who brought the charges. “Former President Trump deserves a fair trial on these unprecedented charges which will strike tens of millions of Americans as a political witch hunt.”

The implication that Trump cannot get a fair trial in Washington is an old one. One of its earliest permutations came from Alan Dershowitz, who argued all the way back in 2017 during the Russia investigation that a D.C. jury pool would be hostile to Trump because of the city’s large Black population. Most variants of this now refer to the city’s large Democratic population instead. This gives short shrift to the integrity of jurors themselves and to the voir dire process that Trump’s legal team can use to weed out biased jurors. It is also hardly the fault of prosecutors that Trump tried to carry out his coup attempt in D.C. instead of a more favorable jurisdiction.