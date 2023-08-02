Trump’s Legal Team Just Blew a Big Hole in His Third Indictment Defense

Part of the indictment hinges on the allegation that Trump knew full well he had lost the election but continued to urge his supporters to subvert it via unlawful means. This included demanding that Vice President Mike Pence delay certifying the nation’s votes and send in fake electors to falsely certify Trump had won certain states. Trump’s lawyer John Lauro admitted as much on CNN.

“The final ask that Mr. Trump made to Vice President Pence was simply, ‘Pause the voting.’ There’s nothing inherently unconstitutional or illegal about that,” Lauro told CNN’s Kaitlin Collins Tuesday night. “In fact, he had an opinion from a very well-known constitutional scholar that said that’s fine; that that’s legal.”

Lauro: And the final ask that Mr. Trump made to vice president pence was simply pause the voting. There's nothing inherently unconstitutional or illegal about that, He’s not a lawyer. He’s a businessman pic.twitter.com/Rd2tsd0Jm5 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 2, 2023

Except it was not fine: Under the Electoral Count Act, the vice president’s job is more ceremonial than anything else, and Pence did not have the right to delay certification. What’s more, Team Trump knew it.