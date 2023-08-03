This Is the 2024 Field’s Best Chance to Take Trump Down

There is, however, no evidence that not attacking Trump works any better. Republicans have been trying to either ignore him or draft off of him since his political emergence and it never works. And yet, every candidate still believes that some mystical outside force will emerge, plucking Trump from the political field and lifting him to the heavens like he was a character in 100 Years of Solitude. This simply is not going to happen. The only way to take Trump out is to do the dirty work.

There is no better time than now. There is a lot of evidence that Trump is a criminal and the chance that he will be found guilty in at least two of the three cases he will likely face next year is not zero. These cases will almost certainly damage his electability outside of the dead-enders who’ve committed themselves to ride or die with the former president. It also may prove sufficient to keep those persuaded to flip to Biden last time out to stick with him in 2024. They also look bad from a Republican perspective. Setting aside the New York case, which is something of an outlier, the two federal cases Trump is facing are clearly damaging. The easiest for his rivals to exploit is the one relating to his willful retention of classified documents, many of which contained military secrets. The January 6 case is more complicated because so many Republicans believe that Trump was and is the one true president. Still, it too contains evidence of a number of flagrant Constitutional violations.

There is a clear argument here, which is that Donald Trump is no longer suited to be president. His opponents could make it a tragic case, that the left has won its war against him and that he has too much baggage to run and win. They could also make the argument that he’s simply lost his touch—that he’s unfit to serve. It’s possible, of course, that this would fail to reverse the trend that’s keeping DeSantis down: That even if you convince more voters that Trump is a criminal, those voters would still prefer him to the rest of the Republican field.

