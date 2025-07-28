New Whistleblower Says Trump Judicial Nominee Lied in Senate Hearing
Emil Bove has been hit with damning new allegations.
Senior Justice Department official Emil Bove is the subject of yet another whistleblower complaint, this time alleging that he lied to lawmakers during his Senate confirmation hearing last month.
The Washington Post reviewed documentation that conflicts with statements Donald Trump’s former lawyer made before the Senate Judiciary Committee about a Justice Department prosecution. The Post has chosen to withhold details to protect the identity of the whistleblower.
Two other Justice Department whistleblowers have claimed that Bove told subordinates that they may need to ignore court orders blocking the mass removal of immigrants under the Alien Enemies Act.
One of those whistleblowers was Erez Reuveni, a former DOJ prosecutor who was removed from his position after openly admitting his frustration that the government had “made a choice here to produce no evidence” to support its allegations about Kilmar Abrego Garcia.
“Bove stated that DOJ would need to consider telling the courts ‘fuck you’ and ignore any such court order,” he wrote in his report.
Bove’s confirmation hearing took a rough turn after he repeatedly refused to discuss his work at the DOJ, supplying scant responses to some questions and claiming deliberative process privilege for others.
When asked about his involvement in an alleged scheme to launch a criminal investigation with former interim D.C. Attorney Ed Martin to seize Environmental Protection Agency greenhouse gas reduction funds, Bove balked.
“I’m not aware of such a ‘plan,’ but I did participate in the matter that you are referring to,” Bove replied. When pressed, he said simply, “My answer is limited to, ‘I participated in the matter,’” a phrase he repeated over and over again.