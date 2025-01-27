Trump Is Punishing Everyone Who Worked on His Lawsuits
Donald Trump is going after the people involved in his prosecutions.
Donald Trump’s Justice Department has already fired more than a dozen employees who were involved in the forty-seventh president’s criminal prosecution.
The mass firing targeted career prosecutors who had worked directly with former special counsel Jack Smith as he developed two cases against Trump: one on the forty-fifth president’s alleged retention of classified documents after he left the White House, and another on Trump’s involvement in the January 6 riots. Smith’s team had at least 40 attorneys investigating Trump after the end of his first term.
The matter boiled down to “trust” for the incoming administration, which claimed that the prosecutors had weaponized the government against the MAGA leader and had no place in a second Trump term.
“In light of their actions, the Acting Attorney General does not trust these officials to assist in faithfully implementing the President’s agenda. This action is consistent with the mission of ending the weaponization of government,” a spokesman told The Washington Post in a statement Monday.
The highly unusual firings are effective immediately, according to the Associated Press, which noted that rank-and-file prosecutors are rarely terminated by incoming administrations for their involvement in sensitive investigations.
Smith concluded his investigations shortly after Trump won the November election, citing statutes that prevent criminal investigations of a sitting president. He resigned from the Justice Department earlier this month, and the first volume of his final report—which focused on the details of Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election—was released the following week under the direction of former Attorney General Merrick Garland. One line from the report plainly stated that Smith had obtained enough evidence to convict Trump had he not been reelected to the Oval Office.
The firing of Smith’s team follows a major reshuffling of key officials at the Justice Department, which last week conducted a leadership shakeup by reassigning as many as 20 senior officials to different departments.