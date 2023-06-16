Trump Was Begging to Be Indicted

Fitton’s involvement is particularly funny. Judicial Watch filed a number of lawsuits related to Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server—an instance that isn’t really analogous (or close to as damaging, from a national security perspective) as Trump’s retention of classified information. (Additionally, one of the more persuasive arguments for why Clinton was using a private email server was to avoid scrutiny from Judicial Watch and other conservative groups.) Nevertheless, it’s clear that Trump wasn’t looking for a way out of the investigation but for an excuse to do what he wanted, which was to continue storing America’s nuclear secrets in an unsecured bathroom in southern Florida.

In any case, what is clear is that far from being a “witch hunt,” Trump’s prosecution was brought on by his own recklessness and stupidity. Whether he wanted to be prosecuted is unclear. It’s possible that he did, thinking it would be good for him politically—though he is currently facing several years in prison. (That said, even if convicted it is exceedingly unlikely that a former president would be put behind bars.)

Trump has turned the indictment into a fundraising opportunity, but the idea that it would dramatically help him in the primaries, where he was already leading consistently, seems far-fetched. Additionally the idea that it would aid him in a general election is untested, at best—half of Americans agree he should have been indicted per an ABC/Ispos poll released last week. It’s also possible that he simply didn’t think the Department of Justice would prosecute him, either out of arrogance, bad legal advice or, more likely, both.

