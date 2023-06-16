Trump Was Begging to Be Indicted

This would have almost certainly caused the Justice Department to drop its investigation—or, at the very least, it would make his arrest significantly less likely. Trump’s actions were wantonly criminal, of course. Had anyone else absconded with information about, say, the U.S. nuclear arsenal or its plans for a potential strike on Iran, they would undoubtedly have been prosecuted. But bringing federal charges against a former president is unprecedented. Far from the “witch hunt” that Donald Trump and his allies have described, it is abundantly clear that the DOJ really didn’t want to charge him and that it almost certainly would have declined to do so had he taken Kise’s advice. “It was a totally unforced error,” one person “close to Trump” told the Post. “We didn’t have to be here.”

Despite the fact that it neatly encompasses many of the most salient arguments for why Donald Trump should not return to the White House, both Democrats and Republicans have been reluctant to press their case. Democrats are worried about “politicizing” the investigation, even though Trump himself is relentlessly doing this, characterizing it as a fascistic plot to root out a political rival straight out of a “banana republic.” Republicans, meanwhile, are afraid of Donald Trump and his supporters and want to stay out of the firing line of both. And yet the fact that Trump made his prosecution inevitable is an opportunity for scared Democrats and scared Republicans alike to present the former president as reckless and stupid in a disqualifying way.

Why Trump refused to hand over the numerous classified documents in his possession isn’t entirely clear. The prosecution may have been inevitable anyway because handing back the documents would have required Trump to admit—even tacitly—that he had done something wrong, which is simply not something he does. In any case, it’s clear that he was under the influence of more “pugilistic” figures on his legal team as well as Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton, all of whom advised him to stonewall the DOJ.